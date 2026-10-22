Thai Tourist Police pledge better support for Chinese visitors

Thailand’s Tourist Police Bureau has pledged to improve assistance for Chinese and other international visitors, following a recent travel warning from the Chinese embassy over kidnappings involving Chinese nationals.

The bureau announced the plans today, October 22, saying it would strengthen its information services and coordination with other agencies.

According to an October 18 report by the South China Morning Post, the embassy advised Chinese travellers, particularly online influencers, artists and actors, to beware of fraudulent job offers used to lure victims into criminal operations.

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The warning also urged visitors to use licensed transport services, avoid unexpected changes to travel arrangements and keep their families informed of their whereabouts.

The warning follows several reported cases involving Chinese nationals, including actor Wang Xing, who was lured to Thailand with a fake film offer in 2025 before being taken to a scam compound in Myanmar.

Earlier this month, a Chinese photographer went missing after travelling to Bangkok, with his family reportedly receiving a ransom demand. Both were later rescued.

Against this backdrop, the Tourist Police Bureau said it would improve assistance for visitors by coordinating with the Royal Thai Police, Immigration Bureau and other relevant agencies.

The measures follow government and Tourism and Sports Ministry policies on tourist safety.

Tourists who need information or assistance can contact the Tourist Police hotline on 1155, which operates 24 hours a day in eight languages. Visitors can also report incidents through the Thailand Tourist Police app.

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