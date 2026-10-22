Thai Tourist Police pledge better support for Chinese visitors

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 22, 2026, 3:45 PM
1 minute read
Thai Tourist Police pledge better support for Chinese visitors
Photo via National Police

Thailand’s Tourist Police Bureau has pledged to improve assistance for Chinese and other international visitors, following a recent travel warning from the Chinese embassy over kidnappings involving Chinese nationals.

The bureau announced the plans today, October 22, saying it would strengthen its information services and coordination with other agencies.

According to an October 18 report by the South China Morning Post, the embassy advised Chinese travellers, particularly online influencers, artists and actors, to beware of fraudulent job offers used to lure victims into criminal operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The warning also urged visitors to use licensed transport services, avoid unexpected changes to travel arrangements and keep their families informed of their whereabouts.

Thailand tourism stock
Photo via Magnific

The warning follows several reported cases involving Chinese nationals, including actor Wang Xing, who was lured to Thailand with a fake film offer in 2025 before being taken to a scam compound in Myanmar.

Earlier this month, a Chinese photographer went missing after travelling to Bangkok, with his family reportedly receiving a ransom demand. Both were later rescued.

Against this backdrop, the Tourist Police Bureau said it would improve assistance for visitors by coordinating with the Royal Thai Police, Immigration Bureau and other relevant agencies.

Related Articles

The measures follow government and Tourism and Sports Ministry policies on tourist safety.

Tourists who need information or assistance can contact the Tourist Police hotline on 1155, which operates 24 hours a day in eight languages. Visitors can also report incidents through the Thailand Tourist Police app.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 22, 2026, 3:45 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Surin police officer accused of hiring gunmen to kill fitness trainer Crime News

Surin police officer accused of hiring gunmen to kill fitness trainer

1 hour ago
Gunman opens fire on well-known construction contractor in Phatthalung Crime News

Gunman opens fire on well-known construction contractor in Phatthalung

1 hour ago
Pattaya&#8217;s blue taxi vests face U-turn after just six days Pattaya News

Pattaya’s blue taxi vests face U-turn after just six days

2 hours ago
Phuket to host Asia&#8217;s first InterPride world conference Phuket News

Phuket to host Asia’s first InterPride world conference

2 hours ago
Chinese gambling suspect, wife and fake Thai father charged with citizenship fraud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese gambling suspect, wife and fake Thai father charged with citizenship fraud in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Fight over seat on Pattaya Beach leaves two women injured Pattaya News

Fight over seat on Pattaya Beach leaves two women injured

4 hours ago
Six arrested over 10 million baht illegal loan network in Phitsanulok Crime News

Six arrested over 10 million baht illegal loan network in Phitsanulok

5 hours ago
Thai driver crashes through store window, injuring young girl, 5 others Bangkok News

Thai driver crashes through store window, injuring young girl, 5 others

5 hours ago
Chiang Mai ranked safest city in Southeast Asia for 2026 in public survey Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai ranked safest city in Southeast Asia for 2026 in public survey

6 hours ago
American YouTuber posts CCTV of alleged Pattaya attack and robbery Pattaya News

American YouTuber posts CCTV of alleged Pattaya attack and robbery

6 hours ago
Pakistani shop owner arrested over 19-year Thai identity fraud Crime News

Pakistani shop owner arrested over 19-year Thai identity fraud

6 hours ago
TAT expands ASEAN India+ Shoppers in Thailand 2026 to drive tourism spending Press Room

TAT expands ASEAN India+ Shoppers in Thailand 2026 to drive tourism spending

6 hours ago
Pattaya raids target 12 firms in 800m baht nominee land probe Pattaya News

Pattaya raids target 12 firms in 800m baht nominee land probe

6 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 22 October: heavy rain in 16 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 22 October: heavy rain in 16 provinces, Bangkok showers

9 hours ago
Saijo Denki explains power use after viral air conditioner complaint Thailand News

Saijo Denki explains power use after viral air conditioner complaint

22 hours ago
Thailand welcomes 971 foreign firms amid nominee crackdown Business News

Thailand welcomes 971 foreign firms amid nominee crackdown

23 hours ago
French suspect wanted in Belgian drug case detained in Phuket Phuket News

French suspect wanted in Belgian drug case detained in Phuket

23 hours ago
Drunk woman undresses, attacks police outside Pattaya convenience store Pattaya News

Drunk woman undresses, attacks police outside Pattaya convenience store

23 hours ago
Three Bangkok expressways waive tolls for October 23 holiday Transport News

Three Bangkok expressways waive tolls for October 23 holiday

23 hours ago
Six years after breakup, Thai mum says husband&#8217;s ex still attacks her Crime News

Six years after breakup, Thai mum says husband’s ex still attacks her

24 hours ago
Siam Amazing Park eyes December reopening amid sale interest Bangkok News

Siam Amazing Park eyes December reopening amid sale interest

1 day ago
Pattaya coffee shop owner left fearing revenge after thief escapes from police Pattaya News

Pattaya coffee shop owner left fearing revenge after thief escapes from police

1 day ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport responds to baggage tampering allegations Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi Airport responds to baggage tampering allegations

1 day ago
Thailand won&#8217;t mirror France protests, finance official says Economy News

Thailand won’t mirror France protests, finance official says

1 day ago
Norwegian teen stabbing suspect arrested in Samut Prakan Crime News

Norwegian teen stabbing suspect arrested in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleMinister says basil variety rights do not stop Thais growing it at home