Tourism minister presents six proposals to boost ASEAN relations

Published: 09:55, 25 January 2024
The Minister of Tourism and Sports received the Cabinet‘s approval for six proposals set to revolutionise ASEAN tourism.

The Cabinet’s green light paves the way for Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol to champion regional partnerships at the 27th Meeting of ASEAN Tourism Ministers in Vientiane, Laos.

In an exclusive statement on January 23, Minister Sudawan disclosed the approved documents, each designed to propel ASEAN tourism to unprecedented heights. The first proposal, a resounding endorsement for the Laos meeting, emphasises Quality and Responsible Tourism: Sustaining ASEAN’s Future.

The subsequent trio of documents crafts a roadmap for ASEAN’s engagement with global giants like China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Russia. The aim is to foster international collaboration, breathing life back into the tourism sectors of participating nations.

The fifth document is a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) between ASEAN and the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). This document marks a commitment to fortify the partnership, paving the way for joint initiatives that will reshape the tourism landscape, reported Bangkok Post.

The final document, a comprehensive draft of long-term action plans touted as the key to sustainable growth in ASEAN tourism, addresses critical aspects such as environmental preservation, cultural conservation, industry standards innovation, and the sharing of best practices.

In related news, despite the Thai tourism sector experiencing a drop in Chinese visitors last year, the government remains optimistic about an increase in arrivals this year, targeting eight million visitors from the mainland. This optimism is fuelled by the prospect of the visa-free policy becoming permanent in March.

The Chinese government has been advocating for its citizens to travel domestically during the pandemic, a trend that is expected to persist even as borders reopen. The Chinese economy experienced a growth of 5.2% in 2023, surpassing the state target of 5%.

In other news, Thailand‘s Industry Ministry, under the leadership of Minister Pimpattra Wichaikul, is set to revolutionise the nation into an ASEAN Halal hub. The minister is gearing up for a high-stakes meeting with Saudi Arabian officials, the powerhouse behind the world’s colossal halal markets.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

