Tour firm directors arrested for misleading Thai workers about overseas job opportunities

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A Thai police force led by senior officer Eakasit Pansita arrested two tour company directors today, for allegedly deceiving over 80 individuals with promises of overseas job opportunities.

Thirty year old Warintorn and 27 year old Pattanachai were taken into custody at separate locations. Warintorn was detained at a hotel in Mu Si, Nakhon Ratchasima, while Pattanachai was arrested inside a shopping mall on Phaholyothin Road, Bangkok.

The duo had jointly opened a tour company promoting overseas job opportunities but instead, they posted advertisements on various online platforms claiming to facilitate Thai labourers’ employment in foreign countries with tourist visas. They also claimed to offer little ghost labour opportunities, a Thai term for undocumented labourers, for a processing fee ranging between 30,000 baht (US$824) and 100,000 baht (US$2,746), reported KhaoSod.

Over 80 trusting individuals transferred money to the company, however, the suspects failed to fulfil their promises. When victims demanded refunds, they were evaded and even counter-sued, causing fear among those affected. The victims collectively sought justice from prominent politician Seripisut Temiyavet before coordinating with different agencies to facilitate their rescue.

Upon their arrest, both suspects denied the allegations. However, the police remained sceptical, especially after discovering two outstanding arrest warrants against Warintra for similar offences. Following their apprehension, the suspects were initially sent to Laem Chabang Police Station in Chon Buri for further legal proceedings.

In June, a fraudulent employment agent lured nearly 30 Thais with enticing job opportunities on Australian cattle farms, duping them out of tens of millions of baht. The victims came forward, filing a complaint with Thai police against the alleged con artist claiming high social status.

Follow us on :













The complaint against Watsan (whose last name is withheld) was lodged by 61 year old Dathika and almost 30 other individuals who fell prey to the scheme. To read more click HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.