Tour bus accident in Thailand leads to severe injuries

A tour bus accident has led to multiple casualties and severe injuries among passengers. Rescue officials rushed to the scene, where they discovered six people seriously injured. The incident, believed to be caused by driver fatigue, occurred on the night of January 7 at 10.30pm. The initial investigation of the incident involved interviewing the bus driver.

The accident occurred on Asia route 41, in the southern part of Nakhon Si Thammarat province, near the provincial sports school in Nong Hong sub-district, Thung Song district. Upon arrival, rescuers found the overturned bus, registration number 30-0180 of Nakhon Si Thammarat, in the middle of the four-lane road. Numerous passengers were trapped inside.

Rescue efforts were quickly initiated to extricate passengers from the wreckage. Six people were found to be severely injured and were immediately transported to the hospital. The injured included Nattanicha and Chatchai from Songkhla province. Other injured passengers from Nakhon Si Thammarat province include Natthawut, Pornapat, Walya, and Miriam, reported Khao Sod.

Before the accident, the tour bus had picked up passengers from Bangkok and was heading south on the aforementioned road. Upon reaching the accident site, the bus lost control and flipped into the middle of the four-lane road, causing multiple injuries and mass casualties. The cause of the accident is presumed to be the driver falling asleep at the wheel. An official investigation is underway, including interviewing the driver of the bus to determine the exact cause of the accident for further legal proceedings.

