Top 5 Cheapest Tourist Destinations in Thailand | GMT

The latest episode of GMT is filled with news from Thailand, ranging from bizarre to tragic incidents that occurred in the country. One of the most prominent incidents mentioned is the arrest of a young British man for destroying property at a 7-Eleven store in the Pathumwan district of Bangkok. This is just one example of the country’s growing problem with violence and crime, which is a concern for both locals and tourists alike.

However, there is some good news for tourists looking for affordable accommodation in Thailand. According to online travel giant Agoda, Khon Kaen, the capital of Isaan, offers the most competitive room rates in the country. The average room rate on Agoda’s platform in Khon Kaen is 1,030 Thai baht (US$30), making it an attractive option for budget travelers.

On the other hand, two kindhearted siblings who gave a lift to a hitchhiker in the Isaan province of Udon Thani ended up having their trust backfire when the hitchhiker stole their car. This incident is a reminder that while there are many good people in the world, it’s important to exercise caution when dealing with strangers.

A Buddhist monk’s celebration at a military conscription draftee selection event in Nakhon Ratchasima also made headlines. The monk was seen running around the room like a footballer upon drawing a black card, meaning he won’t be required to serve in the military. While this incident may seem comical, it also highlights the country’s military conscription system, which requires young men to serve in the military for a certain period of time.

Finally, the episode touched upon the tragic death of Peter Heppell, an Australian man who was stabbed to death on his 57th birthday at the resort he owned in Krabi, southern Thailand. This is a stark reminder of the dangers that can come with running a business in a foreign country, and a tragedy that has left his loved ones and the local community devastated.