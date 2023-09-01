Toothpaste review uproar: 1.7 million baht lawsuit gets brushed aside

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A legal case involving a young woman who reviewed a toothpaste brand and was subsequently sued for 1.7 million baht has been dropped, causing a stir on social media. The young woman had earlier requested justice after developing an allergic reaction to the toothpaste, leading to the brand’s owner suing her for damages, sparking widespread debate across various social media platforms on consumer rights.

The young woman previously reported that she was deeply affected when the lawsuit was served to her grandmother’s home, where she was registered. Her grandmother misunderstood the situation, believing she must have done something wrong to warrant a lawsuit, and ordered her to remove her name from the household registration. The situation caused distress within her family. The woman and her family had trusted and used the toothpaste brand for nearly two years, never anticipating this outcome for merely reviewing the actual impact of the product.

Prominent lawyer, Ratchapol Sirisakorn, had previously stated that according to the law, a customer’s honest review or criticism of a product, whether beneficial or detrimental, does not constitute defamation. He suggested that pursuing such legal action is uncalled for, and the company should reconsider its lawsuit, opting instead for a conversation to clarify misunderstandings. Consumers should be allowed to critique products, as it can lead to product improvement, justifying consumer rights to express themselves reported KhaoSod.

Recently, the young woman disclosed on her personal Facebook page that the court had dropped the case. Subsequently, a question was raised by a user asking, “So, do we have to pay them 1.7 million baht?” Another user responded, “If the case is dismissed, there’s no need to pay.” This was followed by another query, “What’s the reason for the dismissal? This could be a guideline for consumers.” Another Facebook user chimed in, “Being truthful in reviews.”

Product reviews play a crucial role in consumer expression and rights. In a notable incident last year, two women filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging that its Airtag product could potentially provide stalkers with access to an individual’s location. These women further claimed that their former partners had misused these devices to stalk them. Read more HERE.

