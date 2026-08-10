Tooth decay tumour leaves Thai man accused of faking photos

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 10, 2026, 10:09 AM
1 minute read
Tooth decay tumour leaves Thai man accused of faking photos | Thaiger
Photo via Poramet Misomphop/Facebook

A 31 year old man in Thailand says a growth on the left side of his face, which he described as having developed after years of picking at a decayed tooth with a toothpick, has left him in constant pain and uncertain how long he has left.

He shared his story after facing online accusations that photos of his condition were AI-generated.

The account was shared by Facebook user Met Jaochainoi, who visited the man, known only as Pu, to check on his situation and provide help. Pu lives in a small room with his partner in a Thai province that was not specified in the post.

Tooth decay tumour leaves Thai man accused of faking photos | News by Thaiger
Photo via Poramet Misomphop/Facebook

According to Met’s post, Pu said the pain from the toothpick tumour was so severe that he did not know how much longer he could endure it.

He said that when he first posted photographs asking for help, some social media users accused him of editing the images or faking them using AI, adding that he did not know how to respond to the criticism.

The post explained that the problem began with ordinary tooth decay. Food debris repeatedly became trapped in the decayed tooth, and Pu used a toothpick to remove it. Over time, this repeated action caused inflammation, which the post said developed into a large growth on the left side of his face.

Met said he had since provided Pu with initial financial support. He added that the photographs, video and information shared in the post were published with permission from Pu and his partner, and said he hoped the case would serve as a warning to the wider public.

Related Articles

The Thaiger has not independently verified the medical details of the case or the authenticity of the images referenced in the post.

Tooth decay tumour leaves Thai man accused of faking photos | News by Thaiger
Photo via Poramet Misomphop/Facebook

Latest Thailand News
Tooth decay tumour leaves Thai man accused of faking photos | Thaiger Thailand News

Tooth decay tumour leaves Thai man accused of faking photos

40 seconds ago
Debsirin Nonthaburi School shooting suspect researched firearms for years | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Debsirin Nonthaburi School shooting suspect researched firearms for years

18 minutes ago
College student fatally stabs Chinese man found in girlfriend’s room | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

College student fatally stabs Chinese man found in girlfriend’s room

17 hours ago
Youth shooting during motorcycle chase injures man in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Youth shooting during motorcycle chase injures man in Udon Thani

18 hours ago
Ayutthaya police seize 320kg of crystal meth worth 38 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya police seize 320kg of crystal meth worth 38 million baht

19 hours ago
Thief steals millions from foreigner’s Prachuap Khiri Khan home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief steals millions from foreigner’s Prachuap Khiri Khan home

19 hours ago
Homeless Norwegian set to return home after 1,179-day overstay | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Homeless Norwegian set to return home after 1,179-day overstay

20 hours ago
Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, injuring 16 (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, injuring 16 (video)

20 hours ago
Government explains why school shooting phone alert was silent | Thaiger Thailand News

Government explains why school shooting phone alert was silent

20 hours ago
Thailand ranks second in Southeast Asia for gun crime | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ranks second in Southeast Asia for gun crime

21 hours ago
South African ex-teacher allegedly posts gun threats against Songkhla school | Thaiger South Thailand News

South African ex-teacher allegedly posts gun threats against Songkhla school

22 hours ago
Labour Ministry orders swift aid for school shooting victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Labour Ministry orders swift aid for school shooting victims

23 hours ago
Phuket woman arrested over unapproved weight loss pen sales | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman arrested over unapproved weight loss pen sales

24 hours ago
Friend debunks bullying claims about Nonthaburi school shooting gunman | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Friend debunks bullying claims about Nonthaburi school shooting gunman

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast August 9: TMD warns of flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 9: TMD warns of flash floods

1 day ago
Thailand pitches new deals to slash US tariffs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand pitches new deals to slash US tariffs

2 days ago
Six years, six major shootings in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Six years, six major shootings in Thailand

2 days ago
Vietnam overtakes Thailand in flight capacity race | Thaiger Aviation News

Vietnam overtakes Thailand in flight capacity race

2 days ago
Anutin vows new gun law after school shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin vows new gun law after school shooting

2 days ago
Thailand weather forecast for 8 August 2026: TMD warns of heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast for 8 August 2026: TMD warns of heavy rain

2 days ago
Married Thai woman seeks protection after affair turns into year of abuse | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Married Thai woman seeks protection after affair turns into year of abuse

3 days ago
Bullying emerges as possible motive in Nonthaburi school shooting | Thaiger Crime News

Bullying emerges as possible motive in Nonthaburi school shooting

3 days ago
Body of missing former Dragon 5 singer recovered near Rama VII Bridge | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Body of missing former Dragon 5 singer recovered near Rama VII Bridge

3 days ago
Thai MP removed over peace chants at Min Aung Hlaing reception | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai MP removed over peace chants at Min Aung Hlaing reception

3 days ago
Thailand upgrades air traffic management ahead of busy 2026 | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand upgrades air traffic management ahead of busy 2026

3 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 10, 2026, 10:09 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.