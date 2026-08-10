Tooth decay tumour leaves Thai man accused of faking photos

A 31 year old man in Thailand says a growth on the left side of his face, which he described as having developed after years of picking at a decayed tooth with a toothpick, has left him in constant pain and uncertain how long he has left.

He shared his story after facing online accusations that photos of his condition were AI-generated.

The account was shared by Facebook user Met Jaochainoi, who visited the man, known only as Pu, to check on his situation and provide help. Pu lives in a small room with his partner in a Thai province that was not specified in the post.

According to Met’s post, Pu said the pain from the toothpick tumour was so severe that he did not know how much longer he could endure it.

He said that when he first posted photographs asking for help, some social media users accused him of editing the images or faking them using AI, adding that he did not know how to respond to the criticism.

The post explained that the problem began with ordinary tooth decay. Food debris repeatedly became trapped in the decayed tooth, and Pu used a toothpick to remove it. Over time, this repeated action caused inflammation, which the post said developed into a large growth on the left side of his face.

Met said he had since provided Pu with initial financial support. He added that the photographs, video and information shared in the post were published with permission from Pu and his partner, and said he hoped the case would serve as a warning to the wider public.

The Thaiger has not independently verified the medical details of the case or the authenticity of the images referenced in the post.