Tomorrowland Thailand braces for loss despite sold-out debut

Tomorrowland Thailand’s organiser expects to lose money on the festival’s first edition next month, even though every ticket has sold out, after the cost of staging the debut rose from 1.6 billion baht to about 2 billion baht.

The three-day electronic dance music festival runs from December 11 to 13 at Wisdom Valley in Khao Mai Kaeo subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, with capacity for 50,000 people a day.

Rachata Thunyavuthi, an executive board member of organiser WEAREONE.WORLD (Thailand) Co Ltd, told Bangkok Biznews and The Nation that the inaugural event would decide whether the Belgian partners stay in Thailand for the full five years.

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Thailand will become the third country to host a full-scale Tomorrowland, after Belgium and Brazil, following more than a decade in which the Belgian team searched for a Thai venue.

The executive blamed the higher budget on December being peak season for outdoor events across Asia, which left Thailand short of staging equipment and forced the organiser to import supplies from Singapore and Malaysia.

About 60% of the spending covers the first edition alone, with the rest going on site development and costs that will serve future editions.

Private sponsorship has also fallen short, with Crystal drinking water, part of the ThaiBev group, the only sponsor confirmed so far. Rachata said the festival, which he described as ‘Disneyland for adults’, doesn’t allow sponsor logos or banners on its structures, which could make Thai businesses question the value of signing up.

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He said the 400 million baht a year in government support, part of the 2 billion baht the Cabinet endorsed for hosting the festival from 2026 to 2030, wasn’t enough to cover the cost of the theme-park setting the event is known for.

The organiser is a joint venture that is 85% Belgian-owned and 15% Thai-owned, and Rachata rejected claims that ticket revenue was simply being passed to Belgium.

The Belgian partners want to complete the five-year programme, but their continued involvement depends on the commitments made to them being honoured and on how the debut is received, Rachata said.

Singapore and Malaysia had previously offered to host Tomorrowland and were ready to compete for the rights if the Belgian partners lost confidence in Thailand. Rachata saw Singapore as the more likely alternative, given its government’s support for private business and its reputation for reliability.

If the debut goes well and the Cabinet keeps its commitments, the festival could expand to two consecutive weekends in 2027, which Rachata projected would double related economic activity from 5 billion baht to 10 billion baht.

Demand is already showing in Pattaya, where hotel occupancy for the festival period has reached 99% and room rates are about three times their usual level. The organiser has urged hotel operators to avoid excessive price rises that could discourage visitors from returning in future years.

Tickets for Tomorrowland Thailand sold out within the first hour of going on sale and drew buyers from 196 countries, with Thais forming the largest single group at about 25%.