Time to shine: MFP leader Pita makes it to Time100 Next list

Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat has been included in the TIME100 Next list unveiled by the American news magazine, Time. Time magazine recently released its annual TIME100 Next list, which aims to recognise individuals who have excelled in their respective fields and have had a significant impact on and served as an inspiration to others in their communities.

This list features 100 influential figures from various parts of the world, grouped into categories such as artists, phenoms, innovators, leaders, and advocates.

YPita yesterday expressed his pride and excitement about being included in the list on his Instagram account, @pita.ig.

“It is indeed an honour to be selected as part of TIME100 Next by Time magazine, alongside notable figures such as the President of the EU Parliament, the First Minister of Scotland, the Chief Minister of Sierra Leone, the mayors of Taipei, Monterey, and Kathmandu, as well as various Japanese and US politicians. I hope that I will have the opportunity to travel to New York for the Time Gala and connect with Thai people residing in the US.”

Pita’s recognition in Time 100 Next falls within the “Leader” category. The correspondent at Time, Charlie Campbell, reflected on the 42 year old MFP leader’s journey.

“The only thing more stunning than Pita Limjaroenrat’s election victory was the radical agenda he ran on to achieve it.”

The magazine also mentions that Pita garnered 38% of the votes in the General Election 2023, but “Pita’s path to power has been blocked by an unelected Senate and a flurry of legal challenges.”

The former leader of the Future Forward Party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, was also listed in a previous TIME100 Next in 2019 as well.

During the Thai General Election this year, Pita and MFP managed to secure 151 seats in Parliament but the leader could not manage to secure enough support from other parties and senators to secure the prime minister’s position.

In related Pita news, on September 10, the MFP leader celebrated comrade MFP MP Pingsathon Sornphetnarin’s re-election victory in Rayong province in the eastern region of Thailand.

