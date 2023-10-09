Nurse Count Dao treats homeless man’s injury in a heartfelt video

Photo: Sanook.

A well-known TikToker suphaporn9949, also known as Nurse Count Dao, recently shared a poignant and deeply moving, heart-wrenching video. After spotting an elderly man, appearing to be homeless, sitting in front of a convenience store, she decided to buy him a meal. However, her attention was drawn to a substantial wound on his foot, compelling her to purchase medicine and provide treatment herself.

“I don’t know how to explain this. There are more than a million words to say.

“I went to a convenience store at 1am and saw him sitting there. I thought I’d buy him a meal. But when I gave him the food, I saw the wound on his foot. I was very shocked.

“I was thinking of two options, whether to go back to my room or look for materials to treat his wound. In the end, I decided to treat his wound and bought him painkillers.

“He said he was hit by a car a long time ago and he didn’t treat the wound because he doesn’t have money. It hurts a lot to hear this. It’s the first patient that made me feel terrible. But I’m glad I decided to treat his wound. Get well soon.”

Nurse Count Dao is an attractive nurse who is famous for creating cute content and is often teased for being a ‘nurse in children’s clothes’ due to her penchant for wearing pretty clothes outside of work hours. Her petite figure and charming personality have garnered her a large number of followers, reported Sanook.

The video has touched the hearts of many, demonstrating the nurse’s kind-hearted nature and her willingness to go beyond her duties to help those in need.

This act of kindness serves as a reminder of the impact we can make in the lives of others, even with small gestures. It also highlights the plight of the less fortunate and the need for more compassion and understanding in society.

