Homecoming horror: TikTok user returns to burglar-stripped abode

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

A shocking discovery was made by a TikTok user after a year away from home – his house had been burgled and stripped bare. Upon his return, the user, known as @thishol, found his house burgled and in a state of disarray, stripped bare by burglars. The entire place was littered with debris, with every item that had any potential resale value taken.

The video clip shared on TikTok showcased the havoc wreaked within the residence. Everything that could be sold was ripped out, dismantled, and destroyed. The house was practically reduced to a dump, filled with piles of rubbish. The user expressed his shock at the extent of the damage.

“When we haven’t returned home for a year, and this is what happens. The house is ravaged, the chandeliers are torn down, everything is gone, even the sink is taken. The thieves nowadays are really extraordinary. Every light bulb was taken, and even the gas stove was taken. If we didn’t come back now, the house would be nothing but pillars. The safe was opened, and all the valuable items were taken. All the things that could be sold are gone.”

Following the spread of the post, numerous people chimed in with their comments. When asked about security cameras, the user revealed that he had two installed, but they were the type that required an SD card and weren’t connected to WiFi.

Unfortunately, these were also stolen, leaving no evidence to catch the culprits. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of security, particularly when properties are left unattended for long periods.

Follow us on :













In related news, a jewellery store robbery happened last three weeks in Ratchaburi province and the loss of two gold necklaces, each weighing 1 baht, amounting to a total loss of 65,000 baht was reported. Read more HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.