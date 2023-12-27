TikTok star Mae Pla pleads for justice for son’s assault

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Renowned Thai TikTok sensation Mae Pla has taken her fight for justice to the highest authority after her son and his friend were allegedly brutalised by security personnel at a popular Chon Buri pub.

Visiting the Thai National Police Headquarters yesterday, December 26, the 44 year old influencer, Mae Pla aka Nawarat Phurinpuwadon met with Police Lieutenant General Achayon Kraithong, the police spokesperson, to report the disturbing incident that unfolded on the night of December 24 at an undisclosed hotspot in Chon Buri.

Recounting the traumatic event to the police, Nawarat detailed how her son and his friend, regular patrons at the pub, found themselves at the mercy of security personnel. After enjoying a few drinks, her son excused himself to a poorly secured restroom, seeking his friend’s assistance in maintaining privacy. Suddenly, a group of six to seven pub security guards stormed in, accusing them of drug use. What followed was a brutal assault both inside and outside the establishment, leaving her son with multiple injuries, including a broken eye socket, and his friend with life-threatening injuries necessitating surgery.

Nawarat vehemently denied any illegal activities on their part, insisting that the guards grossly misunderstood the situation. Despite the guards turning themselves in at the Don Hua Lo Police Station, they were shockingly released, according to Nawarat.

Despite the pub owner’s offer to cover medical expenses and dismissing the responsible guards, Nawarat remains apprehensive about justice prevailing. The guards’ apparent lack of accountability fuels her decision to involve the national police, ensuring a thorough and unbiased investigation, reported Pattaya News.

Mae Pla, a TikTok net idol with a staggering three million followers, commands a substantial online presence. Her plea for justice has sparked outrage and garnered widespread support on social media. As the investigation unfolds, the public watches closely, demanding accountability and justice for Mae Pla’s son and his friend.