TikTok mobile shop owner praised for aiding elderly man with utility bills

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A TikTok user who runs a mobile phone repair and purchase store made headlines this week for his kindness towards an elderly man that pawns his mobile phone every month to pay his utility bills. The shop owner not only refrains from charging interest but also provides the elderly man with food to take home.

The account @5parinyaaek888 posted a video of the elderly man reclaiming his pawned mobile phone, which he brings in monthly. He receives a few hundred baht each time, which goes towards his monthly water and electricity bills. Every time he pawns his phone, he allows the redemption period to lapse, waiting until his elderly allowance is disbursed before he can reclaim it.

The shop owner, known as Eak, revealed to the Trending Team that the elderly man visits once a month, pawning his phone for a few hundred baht each time. He waits for his elderly allowance, causing the pawn to lapse every time. However, Eak keeps the phone for him without charging interest. He also provides him with rice and food every time, out of sympathy.

Upon the story’s release, netizens praised the shop owner’s compassion extensively.

Unfortunately, TikTok is also a useful platform to share bad news as one user found this morning.

A TikTok user’s video showing car wash technicians allegedly stealing car parts has caused an uproar. The clip was accompanied by a warning caption that read…

“Took my car to get washed and got my catalytic converter stolen. Saw it with my own eyes, four to five mechanics were working on it enthusiastically. Ended up at the police station.”

The car wash scam led to a flurry of online queries asking for the location of the car wash to avoid using its services.

The incident reportedly took place around 11am today. The video was filmed by a 44 year old car paint repair shop owner from Phra Yuen, Khon Kaen. Supachai recounted the event to the press, explaining that he had just finished painting a customer’s car and decided to take it for a wash. Read more about the story HERE