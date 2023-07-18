TikTok community touched by Thai nurse’s singing for bedridden woman (video)

TikTok screen grab.

A heartwarming moment has been captured in a TikTok video posted by user miwwytip10, showing a 26 year old nurse from the Community Health Promotion Hospital in Lam Plai Mat, Buriram province, who visits a 75 year old bedridden grandmother in her house. She was seen singing to the ailing woman to comfort her, prompting an outpour of appreciation from the online community. The video clip was posted with the caption…

“The nurse sang a song for the grandma making her cry a lot. The grandma is suffering from a stroke. Previously, she was always in a good mood and loved singing and dancing. After she is sick, she still had a good mood, and her family took the best care of her. The doctor visits her today and encourages her because encouragement is the most important. This is a little thing that makes doctors and patients happy.”



Resonating with the sentiments of thousands of viewers who lauded the nurse’s initiative, the earnest and empathetic approach contrasts the usual practice of medical treatment typically administered.

Thai media today reported that TipSuda Seegannha, a professional nurse, was the one serenading the patient in the video. TipSuda makes regular visits to bedridden patients in their homes. On this particular day, she was conducting activities for the elderly in the village and took the opportunity to drop by the house of the 75 year old woman who suffered from a stroke, which left her bedridden for approximately two years.

Upon her visit, the elderly woman attempted to sing a song of her liking, given she enjoyed belting out tunes. Responding in kind, the nurse sang a popular song by Thai artist Tai Orathai as the frail woman tearfully latched onto every word, presumably reminiscing about her grandchildren.

In the normal course of her home visits to patients, the nurse often sings songs to comfort the ailing individuals if they indicate a desire to listen, using this approach to provide them with a comfortable and relaxing environment. Coupled with her love for singing and a past victory in a regional singing competition, these factors make this personal addition to home visits a natural fit.

Commending this approach, the woman’s 54 year old daughter, Parson Saengdaeng, shared her mother’s joy and appreciation when anyone, be it grandchildren or the nurse, visits their home. Indeed, she commended the excellent community-focused services provided by the local healthcare facilities, including the likes of community leaders, health volunteers, and the Community Health Promotion Hospital.