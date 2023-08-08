TikTok ticking bomb: Soldier’s daring disposal and life philosophy go viral

Still images taken from TikTok warongkorn1

A disarming every-second-counts video of a soldier removing a bomb at the Phra Viharn border became a TikTok sensation after he said, “No expectation of how long I can live but want to make the most of my life.”

The high-risk bomb disposal video footage was posted on TikTok by Warongkorn Sringam, an experienced Military K9 official with the Bomb Detection Unit located at the Military Dog Centre. In the clip, he can be seen meticulously disassembling an explosive device found situated directly on the ground along the Phra Viharn border.

Highlighting the precarious nature of his job, he said…

“No expectation of how long I can live, but want to make the most of it #BombDisposal #PhraViharnBorder #Soldier #TMAC.”

The video, incredibly detailed, and demonstrative of an expert at work showed Warongkorn in action. Carefully revealing the device lying in the dust, he demonstrates the correct and safe method to lift the explosive and defuse it. Considering the footage was shot live at the site, capturing real incidents that are seldom witnessed, it can be hypothesised that such tasks can only be executed by certified professionals.

The clip has created massive waves on the Internet, crossing nearly 5 million visits. Social media users unanimously expressed their awe and praise for the bravery and sacrifice of individuals like Warongkorn and his colleagues, whose lives teeter on a thin line while they undertake such dangerous tasks.

Bomb disposal can lead to injuries, disabilities, or even death, every time experts are called for duty. This has subsequently incited calls for proper compensation, demanding salary increases that correspond to the level of risk undertaken.

Simultaneously, many also noticed that the apparatus used for the bomb disposal procedure seemed to be simple tools like a pin, pliers and a plastic bottle. It was also pointed out that the protective gear worn by the officials doesn’t seem to offer much in terms of safety. This has led to pleas for relevant authorities to provide appropriate equipment that would ensure the safety of these selfless officials.

It’s pertinent to note that Warongkorn was recently injured during a search operation to eliminate explosives in the former partisan military base at the Phra Palai Pass, Khun Han District, Sisaket, on January 5. Moreover, another official, Akrapon Poowadonwathana, unfortunately, lost his life during the same operation after stepping on an explosive device, reported Sanook.