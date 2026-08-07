Young tiger likely mistook sleeping worker for prey, DNP says

The tiger suspected of killing a worker at Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary has been identified as a young male that officials believe mistook the sleeping man for prey, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) yesterday, August 6.

Following the suspected tiger attack that killed a worker at Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary on August 5, the DNP provided an update on their findings.

Officials identified the tiger using a camera-trap database developed through more than 30 years of monitoring. Individual tigers can be distinguished by their unique stripe patterns.

The animal was identified as an approximately 18 month old male, one of three male cubs of a tigress named Apinya. The family naturally ranges across approximately 40 square kilometres around the site of the attack.

DNP officials said the young male is at an age when tigers are learning to hunt and beginning to forage independently. Based on their assessment of its behaviour, officials believe the August 5 attack was an accidental encounter.

Officials said 48 year old sanctuary worker Sakarin was lying flat on the ground asleep when the attack occurred. They believe the young tiger may have mistaken his position for that of natural prey.

The department said the animal is not currently considered a man-eater because there is no evidence of repeated attacks or behaviour showing that it targets humans as prey.

Officials added that the tiger family remains within its usual territory and has not moved into surrounding communities.

Automatic camera traps have been installed to monitor the young tiger. If it continues hunting natural prey normally, officials plan to leave it in its existing habitat and are preparing to fit it with tracking equipment for longer-term monitoring.

If the animal shows signs of attacking staff again, however, officials said it would be captured for behavioural management.

Sanctuary workers have also been ordered not to travel or work alone and to use secure accommodation when sleeping. Officials are increasing lighting in dark areas and tightening other safety measures.

According to the DNP, Huai Kha Khaeng currently supports approximately 100 adult tigers and another 30 growing young tigers. Around 40 more have dispersed into neighbouring forest areas, including Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary.

The department said the available habitat and natural prey within the Huai Kha Khaeng forest remain sufficient to support the tiger population.

The sanctuary remains temporarily closed while officials monitor the animal and assess safety.