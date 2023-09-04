Tidal wave of troubles: Hua Hin beach road left in ruins, affecting 2,500 households

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

An intense tidal wave, coupled with rising sea levels, caused severe damage to a cement road along Hua Hin beach in the Satun province. The tidal wave damage disrupted the lives of 2,500 households in ten villages, causing transportation difficulties. Local officials have swiftly initiated an assessment of the damage and marked hazardous areas.

Following the distress signal from local leaders about the powerful sea wave hitting the shore, Jamras Hongsai, the head of La-ngu Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, accompanied by local disaster prevention and mitigation officials, promptly arrived at the scene. The surge, together with the swelling sea water, had led to severe erosion of the cement road leading to the beachside villages.

Approximately 80 metres of the road at Hua Hin Beach, Village No.1, Tha Chamuang Subdistrict, La-ngu District, Satun Province, crumbled down. This path, used by local fishermen and for transporting seafood, is vital to around 500 households.

Hongsai revealed that efforts are being made to have the technical team from La-ngu Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and the Subdistrict’s disaster prevention and mitigation team expedite the assessment in the area.

The focus is not only on this spot but also on other points along the coastline where the sea and waves might have caused erosion. This would help to promptly evaluate and rectify the situation. For the time being, signs have been placed to indicate the dangerous route. Residents are urged to be cautious if they use it, and efforts are being made to find alternative routes for the 500 households affected, reported KhaoSod.

The flooding in the La-ngu Subdistrict area has currently affected ten villages with 2,500 households impacted at the moment.

