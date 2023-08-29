Thunderstorm warning for 45 Thai provinces, including 60% of Bangkok: Heavy rain expected

Photo by Aleksei Sabulevskii on Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department today issued a thunderstorm warning for 45 provinces, including 60% of Bangkok. The weather system is sweeping across the northern and northeastern regions, heading towards a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, while a moderately strong southwestern monsoon is blowing across the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This is causing thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some parts of the northern, northeastern, eastern, and western southern regions.

Residents in the affected areas are warned of potential dangers from heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulated rainfall, which could lead to sudden flooding and flash floods. This is particularly true for mountainous areas near waterways and low-lying areas. Extra caution is advised when travelling through areas with thunderstorms.

In the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, the wind is moderately strong, causing sea waves to reach two to three metres high. In thunderstorm areas, the waves can exceed three metres. In the lower Andaman Sea, wave height is between one to two metres. In thunderstorm areas, waves can exceed two metres. Boaters in the affected areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should also remain ashore.

Typhoon ‘Saola’ is currently in the Pacific Ocean, or northeast of the Philippines, and is expected to move into the upper South China Sea between August 30 to September 1. It will then move up to the southeastern coast of China from September 2 to 4. This typhoon will not directly affect Thailand’s weather, but those planning to travel to the affected areas should check the weather forecast before their journey.

For the weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow:

Northern region: 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall in some areas. The provinces affected are Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. The lowest temperature is between 23-26 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature is between 31-35 degrees Celsius, and the wind speed is 10-20 kilometres per hour from the southwest.

Northeastern region: 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. The provinces affected are Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The lowest temperature is between 23-26 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature is between 32-36 degrees Celsius, and the wind speed is 10-25 kilometres per hour from the southwest.

Central region: 40% of the area will experience thunderstorms, mainly in Uthai Thani, Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. The lowest temperature is between 24-26 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature is between 34-36 degrees Celsius, and the wind speed is 10-25 kilometres per hour from the southwest.

Eastern region: 40% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall in some areas, mainly in Chanthaburi and Trat. The lowest temperature is between 25-28 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature is between 32-35 degrees Celsius, and the wind speed is 20-40 kilometres per hour from the southwest. The sea has waves of two to three metres high, and in thunderstorm areas, waves can exceed three metres.

Southern region (east coast): 40% of the area will experience thunderstorms, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The lowest temperature is between 23-26 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is between 34-36 degrees Celsius. From Surat Thani onwards, the wind speed is 20-35 kilometres per hour from the southwest. The sea has waves of about two metres, and in thunderstorm areas, waves can exceed two metres. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards, the wind speed is 15-30 kilometres per hour from the southwest. The sea has waves of about one metre, and in thunderstorm areas, waves can reach one to two metres.

Southern region (west coast): 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall in some areas, in the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. The lowest temperature is between 24-26 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is between 31-34 degrees Celsius. From Phang Nga onwards, the wind speed is 20-40 kilometres per hour from the southwest. The sea has waves of two to three metres high, and in thunderstorm areas, waves can exceed three metres. From Phuket onwards, the wind speed is 15-35 kilometres per hour from the southwest. The sea has waves of one to two metres, and in thunderstorm areas, waves can reach about two metres.

Bangkok and surrounding area: 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms. The lowest temperature is between 26-28 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature is between 33-36 degrees Celsius, and the wind speed is 10-25 kilometres per hour from the southwest, reports Sanook.

