Three year savings amass over 100 million dong inspiring netizens

Image via vulouis_97, Tiktok

A Vietnamese man has gone viral on social media after breaking open his piggy bank that he had been filling for three years. The amassed amount was deposited at the bank, with the counting process alone taking the staff nearly an entire afternoon. The content was initially posted on the TikTok account VL97, later creating a buzz where Internet users endorsed the man’s slow and steady saving approach.

Known only as the owner of the TikTok account VL97, the man shared his unique savings technique of filling a piggy bank over three years. The footage shared depicted a scene where a bag filled with coins was brought to the bank.

According to the original post, it was a “three-year pig-raising experience. Before the pig is smashed into a bag like this, it can be a little tough for the bank, but remember that whether you have much or little money, you just drop it into the pig. Believe me, a breeze will turn into a storm someday.”

It resulted in such a substantial amount that the bank’s personnel had to use a VIP room to handle the counted money in the afternoon.

Upon sharing the story on various social networking platforms, he gained various feedback from netizens. Many resonated with his methodology of saving money, from “little to large.” Simultaneously, others sympathised with the bank staff who had the substantial task of counting the coins, reported Sanook.

Numerous comments from netizens poured in.

“Looking at this feels motivating to fill my piggy bank.”

“The bank employee must also be surprised.”

“I have to go buy a new pig tomorrow.”

“I think there is a money counting machine, sometimes the staff just arrange the money, counting everything yourself is tiresome.”

“It’s true that wind becomes a storm, but the total amount is more than 100 million dong (146,000 baht) in three years, which means you must be a person who has a lot of surplus money.”