ASEAN Heritage Parks status granted to three Thai nature reserves

Phu Kradueng Park, thainationalparks.com.

Three Thailand nature reserves have been recognised by the prestigious ASEAN Heritage Parks (AHPs). Government representative Rachada Dhnadirek yesterday announced the good news that Phu Kradueng National Park, Phu Khieo Wildlife Forest Reserve, and Nam Nao National Park all made the distinguished list.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment received the information during their recent attendance at the 34th Meeting of ASEAN Senior Officials on Environment, which was held in Indonesia.

Phu Kradueng National Park’s recognition as an ASEAN Heritage Parks was largely due to its unique flora, which includes rare botanical species such as bloomrapes or orobanchaceae, along with white and red rose varieties. The park also offers refuge to threatened and protected species like the serow, the Java pangolin, the enigmatic elongated tortoise, and the enchanting lar gibbon.

Additionally, key reasons for the recognition of Phu Khieo Wildlife Forest Reserve and Nam Nao National Park lie in their unique geological topography. Their distinction is further heightened due to the presence of limestone caves that house elusive creatures like marbled cats, Indian hog deer, and clouded leopards. More so, these parks have deep roots in the surrounding community’s culture and traditions, hosting ceremonies like the Bun Bang Fai rocket festival and Buddha image bathings, reported Bangkok Post.

Previously, other Thai nature reserves have also earned the ASEAN Heritage Parks title, such as Khao Yai National Park, Tarutao National Park, Mu Koh Surin-Mu Koh Similan-Ao Phangnga National Parks, Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex, Hat Chao Mai National Park-Mu Koh Libong Non-hunting area, Mu Koh Ang Thong National Park, and Khao Sok National Park.

This latest recognition contributes to the increasing diversity and conservation importance of the ASEAN Heritage Parks network in Thailand.

