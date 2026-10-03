Three-storey Nonthaburi building evacuated over collapse fears

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 3, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Three-storey Nonthaburi building evacuated over collapse fears
Photo courtesy of Thairath

Residents of a three-storey shophouse row in Nonthaburi were evacuated yesterday, October 2, after pillars and walls cracked and chunks of concrete fell from the building, raising fears of a collapse.

Mueang Nonthaburi Police Station was notified at 6.30pm about the five-unit building at the entrance to Soi Rewadee 19 in Talat Khwan subdistrict, Mueang district. It houses a security company and homes.

Police and rescue workers set up a police line, moved everyone out and used a Scope Eye inspection device to assess the structural damage.

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57 year old Areewan, the owner and a resident, said she was working inside when she heard concrete flaking off, then a loud bang, before the cracks widened and large chunks fell.

Each of the five units is home to about three to four people. They cannot return until the inspection is done, and Areewan said they plan to rent rooms nearby.

A 60 year old businessman named Pong, who witnessed the incident, said he heard people shouting that a pillar had exploded and found a structural pillar visibly burst apart. He called local health volunteers, who alerted the municipality, and officers arrived straight away.

Pong fears the building could come down because many steel bars are sticking out of the pillar. He said that if one load-bearing pillar fell, it could pull down the neighbouring three-storey shophouses, and he urged road users to avoid Soi Rewadee 19 for now.

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Police and other agencies have cordoned off the scene and are arranging for engineers to inspect the building. No cause has been confirmed.

Three-storey Nonthaburi building evacuated over collapse fears | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thairath
Three-storey Nonthaburi building evacuated over collapse fears | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thairath

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 3, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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