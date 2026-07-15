Three Pattaya officers transferred over Kuwaiti tourists’ complaint

Three Pattaya police officers have been transferred to administrative duties pending an investigation after Kuwaiti tourists alleged they were issued unofficial receipts for traffic fines during separate incidents in the city.

The order was issued today, July 15, by Pattaya City Police Station following complaints from a group of Kuwaiti tourists who said they were stopped for traffic offences in Pattaya over the past month.

While the tourists admitted to committing the offences, they alleged they were asked to pay fines in cash and were issued receipts that were later found not to have come from Pattaya City Police Station.

In response, acting Pattaya Police Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Kosala Ngamphong signed an order appointing a fact-finding committee to gather evidence and investigate the complaints.

Three officers named in the complaints, Police Senior Sergeant Major Kittikhun, Police Sergeant Major Nutdol and Police Sergeant Kiattisak, have been temporarily transferred to the Pattaya City Police Operations Centre while the investigation is underway.

The order took effect today and will remain in place until further notice.

Police said the transfers are intended to ensure a transparent investigation and prevent any impact on official duties. If the investigation finds that misconduct occurred, those responsible will face disciplinary action and legal proceedings in accordance with the law.

In a separate case involving police misconduct, Din Daeng Police Station apprehended three officers from Immigration Division 1 following allegations that they kidnapped and extorted 1 million baht from a Chinese man.

According to the complaint filed by a Thai woman, six Royal Thai Police officers kidnapped her and her Chinese employer. She explained that the officers threatened to charge her employer with using a stolen identification card of a Thai citizen and demanded US$60,000 (about 2 million baht) in exchange for his release.