Three paramotors crash in Lopburi, killing one pilot

Three paramotors crashed near the Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lopburi yesterday, August 29, after encountering strong winds, leaving one pilot dead and another slightly injured.

Police in Phatthana Nikhom district were alerted to the accident at about 5.10pm after three aircraft came down around the reservoir in Manao Wan subdistrict.

The three paramotors had taken off from the Ban Tha Rit area before encountering changing weather conditions and strong winds. One came down near the edge of the reservoir, while another landed on the ground behind the dam.

The pilots of those two aircraft survived, with one suffering only minor injuries. The third paramotor went down in the reservoir, leaving its pilot missing in the water.

Local officials, volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, and water rescue teams launched a search as rain continued to fall in the area.

Thairath reported that at about 8pm, divers and boat crews found the missing pilot about 8 metres underwater. He was identified as 59 year old Boonsri Thapenboon, originally from Lampang, who had been working in Bangkok.

Anan Kaewwichian, a 31 year old fellow paramotor pilot, said several groups had arranged to fly in the area that day. His group consisted of three aircraft and took off from Ban Tha Rit at about 4.30pm.

Anan said they were flying around the dam when a strong gust suddenly hit. He managed to steer towards shore and came down near the reservoir, while the second aircraft landed behind the dam.

He then saw Boonsri’s paramotor drift over the reservoir about 40 metres from shore before hitting the water.

Anan said the group abandoned their aircraft and tried to help. Boonsri became separated from his paramotor and attempted to swim towards shore before losing strength and disappearing beneath the water.

The pilots had more than 10 years of experience in the sport, according to Anan. He attributed the incident to a strong gust shortly before heavy rain began.

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