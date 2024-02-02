Three companies with snouts in trough face pork smuggling and forgery charges

Photo courtesy of iStock

Charges have been levelled against three additional companies by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, over allegations of pork smuggling and document falsification. The Deputy Chief of the ministry’s Nakaraja Task Force, Thanadol Suwannaritr, revealed yesterday that his team discovered three more firms connected to the illegal activity. This brings the total number of companies under investigation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to 11.

Thanadol detailed that these companies declared their shipments as marine fish-related products in the official documents. However, upon inspection, authorities found large quantities of pork hidden within the containers. Consequently, the task force lodged a complaint with the Central Investigation Bureau for further scrutiny.

The implicated firms are facing three charges, namely providing false statements to the authorities, document falsification, and violation of the Computer-related Crime Act BE 2550 (2007).

Thanadol also highlighted that the investigative team has broadened its probe to include another 21 shipping containers at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri province as of last December. These containers were seized by the Customs Department due to incomplete documentation from the shipment owners.

Through a joint effort, the Department of Fisheries and the Department of Livestock Development examined these documents and discovered falsifications in at least 20, committed by the three accused companies. Some of these documents were related to animal health certificates, with contradictions found between the country of origin cited and the actual product inside the containers, said Thanadol.

“We will keep working to abolish any acts of illegally importing pork. More updates will be released shortly, showing links with the mastermind of the operation. We have collaborated with other agencies to boost our work for better results.”

The ministry’s investigation into illicit pork imports began due to a shortage in the country between 2021 and 2023. In the previous year, local officials seized 76,000 tonnes of smuggled pork from 161 shipping containers, prompting a more comprehensive investigation, reported Bangkok Post.

This case was subsequently handed over to the DSI, leading to the issuance of arrest warrants for executives from at least eight companies. The ministry has also put together a committee to probe any suspected involvement from authorities.

In related news, the Phaya Naga task force exposed evidence linking a pork smuggling operation in Thailand, involving forged health certificates. Coordinated efforts aimed to combat illegal agricultural trade, safeguarding public health and the economy.