Three killed in tragic racing pickup truck collision in Sadao, Songkhla

Just after the stroke of 11pm on October 28, a devastating accident occurred along Kanchanawanit Road in Sadao, Songkhla. The multi-vehicle collision involved a racing pickup truck, a lorry, and a motorcycle, tragically resulting in three fatalities. The Sadao police, upon receiving the report, were quick to respond, dispatching local rescue teams to the scene.

Upon their arrival, the rescue teams found a chaotic scene. The racing pickup truck had crashed into the rear of a stationary lorry, while a severely damaged motorcycle lay nearby. The three occupants of the pickup truck were critically injured, and trapped within the wreckage of their vehicle. A hundred metres away from the main crash site, the rescue teams found an unconscious motorcyclist.

With urgency, the rescue teams worked tirelessly to extract the injured passengers from the pickup truck. All four injured victims were swiftly transported to the nearest hospital for immediate medical care. Despite the best efforts of the medical teams, three of the victims succumbed to their injuries. They were later identified as Theeraphong, 37 years old, Suthilak, 50 years old, and Malinee, a 61 year old motorcyclist. The identity of the fourth injured individual, who remarkably survived the crash, has not been released, reported The Pattaya News.

According to the testimony of Watcharapong, the lorry driver, he had parked his vehicle on the roadside when the incident occurred. He reported seeing two pickup trucks racing at high speed before one of them lost control. This pickup truck first collided with the motorcycle, before sliding into the rear of Watcharapong’s parked lorry.

Surprisingly, the second pickup truck involved in the alleged racing was not found at the scene of the accident. The Sadao police, having gathered preliminary evidence at the crash site, pledged to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. Their focus lies in determining the sequence of events leading up to this tragic accident, and ensuring appropriate legal proceedings follow.

