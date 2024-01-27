Three injured in motorcycle accident on Pattaya Central Road

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A motorcycle accident in front of McDonald’s on Pattaya Central Road left two Thai teens and a foreigner with injuries on the night of January 25.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation dispatched a response team to the scene upon receiving report of the accident. An unconscious 14 year old Thai girl, sprawled on the road, was found at the site. First responders administered CPR and transferred the teenager to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital for medical attention.

Moreover, a 45 year old foreigner, identified as Igor Vladimirovich, also found himself entangled in the mishap, suffering injuries from the ordeal. Swiftly attended to by first aiders, he was urgently transported to Pattaya Hospital for further treatment.

Adding to the drama, a second 14 year old Thai boy also suffered serious injuries from the accident an was rushed to Pattaya Hospital for medical care.

Initial reports found that a Honda Wave motorcycle, driven by the teenage boy with the girl as a passenger, attempted a risky lane change which resulted in collision with a foreigner astride a big bike. The impact rammed the foreigner’s motorcycle into the rear of a Honda City sedan, reported Pattaya News.

As Pattaya Police Station documents the scene, CCTV footage is being examined for details for further investigation.

