Three homes destroyed in Phichit fire, EV erupts in flames

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 21, 2026, 3:30 PM
145 1 minute read
Three homes destroyed in Phichit fire, EV erupts in flames | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

A fire destroyed three houses in a Taphan Hin community in Phichit province yesterday evening, before a second blaze broke out nearby when a parked electric vehicle suddenly caught fire.

Police and rescue workers were notified of the fire at the Phrom Jai community, in Taphan Hin Municipality, just after 8pm. Fire trucks from the municipality were dispatched immediately, as the closely packed wooden houses in the area were already engulfed in flames.

By the time crews arrived, the fire had spread to three houses, numbered 45/1, 44/2 and 44/3. Strong winds fanned the flames, and the municipality called in more than 10 additional fire trucks from nearby municipal and subdistrict offices.

It took almost an hour to bring the fire under control. No deaths or injuries were reported.

After the flames were put out, the Taphan Hin district chief and the municipality’s mayor inspected the scene. They found that the house where the fire is believed to have started was unoccupied, but contained a large pile of recyclable waste, which is suspected of triggering the blaze.

Forensic police from Phichit are expected to examine the site further to confirm the cause. The municipality said it would assist the affected families.

Three homes destroyed in Phichit fire, EV erupts in flames | News by Thaiger

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At 9.25pm, a second fire broke out at Hanuman Soi in the same municipality, when a Bangkok-registered electric vehicle parked on the roadside suddenly burst into flames.

Two fire trucks that were still tackling the house fire were redirected to deal with the burning EV. Crews could only spray water around the vehicle, as direct attempts to douse the flames appeared to make them flare up further.

By the time the fire was brought under control, the EV had been reduced to a burnt out shell.

The car’s owner said she had noticed the vehicle behaving abnormally while driving earlier that day and had contacted her insurance company. She was advised to park the car outside her home and arrange for a flatbed truck to collect it for repairs today, but the fire broke out overnight before the vehicle could be moved, reported MGR Online.

Three homes destroyed in Phichit fire, EV erupts in flames | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online
Three homes destroyed in Phichit fire, EV erupts in flames | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 21, 2026, 3:30 PM
145 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.