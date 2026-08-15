Three held for posing as police in Rayong donation scam

Photo courtesy of Matichon

Three suspects accused of posing as police and immigration officers to solicit money from Chinese nationals in Rayong have been arrested, following a manhunt that extended into neighbouring Chon Buri.

The suspects were tracked down and detained at a house in the Bo Win subdistrict of Si Racha district, Chon Buri, yesterday, August 14, at 9pm. Officers from Nong Krab Police Station worked alongside the investigation unit of the Rayong Immigration Office after learning that a similar scam had been carried out in Chon Buri.

Police seized a black four door Toyota Revo pickup matching footage captured on CCTV during the offence, along with two destroyed licence plates, documents linked to the solicitation scheme, and other related evidence.

The suspects face charges of jointly committing fraud by impersonating another person, jointly forging and using forged documents, and fraudulently inputting false or distorted computer data likely to cause damage to others or the public. The case remains under investigation as police work to identify additional victims.

Police Colonel Prinya Klinkesorn, deputy commander and spokesperson for Immigration Division 3, said the case should serve as a warning to the public. Prinya advised that anyone approached by someone claiming to be a police or immigration officer should ask for their rank, full name, position and affiliated unit, and request to see their police identification card. Members of the public are also entitled to photograph or film officers while they are on duty, and should note down details of the person, their vehicle, or any other identifying information.

Prinya confirmed that Thailand’s immigration authorities have no policy of sending officers to solicit donations or sell charity cards.

He added that anyone unsure whether a person is a genuine officer should not hand over money or belongings until their identity has been verified, either at a local police station, provincial immigration office, or by contacting the relevant agency directly.

The public can also check an officer’s name through the POLICE CARE app under the “Police Officer Information” menu, then call the officer’s stated agency directly to confirm they are genuinely assigned to that duty. Prinya cautioned that confirming a name exists in the database is not enough on its own, since scammers have been known to use the names, ranks, photos or other details of real officers to appear legitimate.

Anyone who encounters suspicious behaviour, including threats, demands for money or transfers, or attempts to be led elsewhere, is urged to avoid confrontation and call 191, or the Royal Thai Police hotline on 1599.

If you get a suspicious phone call claiming to be from the police, a bank, or a government office, here’s what you should do. Don’t hand over money or personal details immediately. Ask for the caller’s name, rank, and agency, then verify independently before trusting anything they say.