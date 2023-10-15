Third group of Thai workers return from Israel, escaping Gaza conflict

Picture courtesy of หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา Facebook

A group of Thai workers, comprising 88 males and two females, arrived back home from Israel this morning, marking the third group to return. This repatriation was orchestrated by the Thai government.

The workers’ journey home began in Israel yesterday, where they boarded Fly Dubai Flight FZ1550 at 11am local time and travelled to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Their journey continued from Dubai on the same day at 7pm via a connecting flight, FZ1837, and eventually touched down at U-tapao International Airport in Rayong province’s Ban Chang district at 5.45am today.

Upon their arrival, they were welcomed by several officials including the director of U-tapao airport, the governor of Rayong, and the Department of Employment’s deputy director-general. The workers were supplied with food and water and then transported via three chartered buses to SC Park Hotel in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district, where relatives awaited their arrival, reported Bangkok Post.

Among the returning workers was 35 year old Nathapong Nuanchan, who had sustained a wound to his right leg and was the first Thai worker to be wheeled out of the airport. Nathapong, a native of Udon Thani province, shared his experience of working in a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip with roughly ten other Thai workers. On the morning of September 7, they were startled by the sounds of gunfire and explosions, causing them to crouch down. Nathapong later realized that he had been hit by shrapnel in his right leg. The workers were evacuated from the area by Israeli troops who arrived shortly after the incident.

Nathapong, who had been working in Israel for approximately four years and had a year remaining on his employment contract, stated that he would not return to Israel. Instead, he plans to seek employment in his home province of Udon Thani.

