Child neglect: Third-grader left locked in classroom after falling ill

A 30 year old named Padungsilp shared a distressing child neglect situation from yesterday involving his sick son who studies in third grade in a school located in Pakham District, Buriram Province. The boy fell ill at school and after consuming medication, dozed off on his classroom desk. The puzzling incident happened around 4pm on the previous day when Padungsilp arrived at the school to pick his son up. After failing to locate his son both at the school and at home, he began a frantic search, which lasted over an hour. A parent finally pointed him towards a locked classroom from where a child’s crying sounded. Panicked, Padungsilp broke open the door, finding his feverish and terrified son inside.

“My son was scared and hot with the existing fever. I feel very sorry for my son. I didn’t expect something like this to happen,” he shared, detailing how he took the boy to the hospital for fear he could experience trauma. The next morning, Padungsilp visited the school head to inform them about what had happened. However, instead of receiving understanding and reassurance, the educators appeared displeased and even asked him what he wanted them to do.

Disturbed by the child neglect incident, and the educators’ response, Padungsilp shared the incident on his Facebook account. He mentioned that his son’s condition had not improved – he was still feverish and afraid, resting at home. He shared that if his health did not improve, they would take him back to the hospital, reported KhaoSod.

The boy’s 60 year old grandmother, Duangporn Vuntula, usually picked him up from school. However, due to a funeral, the duty shifted to the boy’s father that day. She expressed heartbreak, describing the child’s painful experience of being forgotten in a locked classroom. From the boy’s account, a teacher did notice him sleeping at the desk but merely locked the room after letting a dog out.

“The worst part was when we informed the school head, the teachers seemed unhappy and questioned our purpose as if we wanted money. We informed the school because we want all children to be well cared for. We don’t want compensation,” she voiced their intentions, upset that neither the teachers nor the school staff bothered to ask after the ailing child.