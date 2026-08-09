Thief steals millions from foreigner’s Prachuap Khiri Khan home

A thief broke into the home of a foreign businessman in Prachuap Khiri Khan while he and his wife were away, stealing an entire safe, 14 designer bags and other valuables worth several million baht, according to reports today, August 9.

The burglary took place at the home of Kornchawan and her foreign husband, Reiner, in Wang Phong subdistrict, Pran Buri district.

The break-in was discovered when a housekeeper arrived at the property and found signs of forced entry around a bathroom door. A mosquito screen had also been cut, which was believed to have been used as an entry point.

Inside the house, a safe that had been securely attached to a wall and door had been forced out and removed entirely.

The stolen property included 14 designer bags and several important documents, including land title deeds and three vehicle registration books. The documents covered a Toyota C-HR, an electric car and a motorcycle.

Several cheques were also missing, along with two German passports, one Thai passport, gold jewellery, a luxury watch and house keys.

Kornchawan filed a police complaint with Pran Buri Police Station on August 7. Investigators and forensic officers examined the property for evidence, including latent fingerprints, while police began reviewing CCTV footage from routes around the area in an effort to identify the thief.

Kornchawan has also appealed to residents and businesses in nearby areas to report anyone attempting to sell property matching the stolen items. She specifically asked second-hand dealers, pawn shops and businesses buying pre-owned designer bags to remain vigilant.

The homeowner is offering a reward for information that leads to the thief’s arrest and the recovery of her property.

Elsewhere, police are hunting for a thief who broke into a luxury home in Phuket and stole 40 baht-weight of gold (about 600 grammes) and more than 3 million baht while the homeowner was overseas.