Thief caught stealing to finance motorcycle payments in Ratchaburi housing scheme

Residents of a housing development have caught a thief who had been stealing electrical cables and water pumps to fund payments for his newly purchased motorcycle. The man was detained yesterday around 4pm at the Thungpo housing project in Mueang Ratchaburi.

Attending the scene were police led by Police Colonel Worrasak Khlongngam, Deputy Investigative Officer of Mueang Ratchaburi Police. They seized electrical cables, a water pump and found yet another perpetrator hiding under the roof. The units in question were still under renovation and had not yet been occupied.

Niyom Kaewphayot, 32 years old, owner of the project, found his rapidly reacting resident, Somphon Hankla, pinning down one of the criminals. Niyom had earlier found seemingly broken doors, electrical wires pulled out and a missing water pump. Hearing noises from the next house, he sent his brother round the back while he entered through the front, where he found the suspect, reported KhaoSod.

Interrogations revealed that the alleged duo was involved in the crime. While Somphon confessed it was his first act of theft in this area, he admitted to previous interactions with the law due to drug-related charges. Accompanied by the second suspect – identified only as Den – they planned the break-ins to foot the repayment bills for a newly bought motorcycle. Whether Den is further connected to area thefts is still under investigation.

The thefts from the still-under-renovation houses had been mainly confined to construction tools until now. This time it wasn’t just the electrical cables but also the water pump was gone. Niyom is now considering hiring a full-time guard and seeking more frequent police patrols, after sharing that local residents had complained about persistent thefts in the neighbourhood.

Challenging the assumption of regular vigilance, locals claim these thefts usually occur when they are away from home or tending to their fields on the opposite side of their houses. Everyone is hoping for increased security and immediate capture of the thief still at large.

Initial investigations saw Somphon taken in for questioning to trace the destination of the stolen goods and other involved parties. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to find his accomplice.