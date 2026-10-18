Thick white foam piles up in Pathum Thani canal as fish die

Thick masses of white foam have piled up across a canal in Pathum Thani, where residents are reporting black, foul-smelling water and fish beginning to die.

Residents near Wat Lat Sanun in Lam Luk Ka district alerted reporters at around 7am today, October 18, after large amounts of white foam accumulated on the surface of Khlong 1, accompanied by a strong unpleasant smell.

Reporters found several pumping stations channelling water directly into Khlong 1 from nearby streets and residential areas, including Bun Khum Road and Phun Phon housing estate in Lam Sam Kaeo municipality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The continuous flow of water was accompanied by large quantities of white foam spreading across the surface and collecting in thick patches.

Residents expressed concern that the foam could contain chemicals or other harmful pollutants, drawing comparisons with previous reports of unexplained foam appearing elsewhere in Pathum Thani.

The deteriorating water conditions have also raised concerns about aquatic life. Several species of fish were seen gathering near the surface, apparently struggling to breathe, while a number of swai catfish had already been found dead.

Although relatively few fish have died so far, residents fear the situation could worsen if the water quality continues to deteriorate.

They are particularly concerned that falling oxygen levels could lead to widespread fish deaths and potentially affect the health of surrounding communities.

Amarin TV reported that residents have urged municipal officials and environmental agencies to inspect the Pathum Thani canal foam, identify the source of the pollution and take urgent action to address the problem.

Related news