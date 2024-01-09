The White Lotus blooms with new A-listers for season 3 set in Thailand (video)

HBO‘s The White Lotus announced yet another stunning A-list cast for its highly anticipated third season set in Thailand.

Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Dom Hetrakul, and Tayme Thapthimthong are set to join the gripping comedy-drama, promising an explosive mix of talent and intrigue.

Season one’s Natasha Rothwell is making a comeback, reprising her Emmy-nominated role as the beleaguered luxury hotel masseuse Belinda. But that’s not all – buckle up as the new season, set to start production in Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok next month, taking viewers on a satirical and humorous journey into death, eastern religion, and spirituality.

Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs are the latest additions to The White Lotus universe, joining Iron Man star Leslie Bibb, True Detective’s Michelle Monaghan, and Thai actors Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong. This powerhouse ensemble promises to elevate the already acclaimed series to new heights.

While exact plot details are being kept under wraps, creator and director Mike White hinted at a departure from the previous themes.

“The first season highlighted money, and the second season is all about sex.

“I think the third season will be a satirical and funny exploration of death, eastern religion, and spirituality.”

HBO is teaming up with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to bring The White Lotus to life in the picturesque backdrop of the country. Janet Graham Borba, executive vice president of production for HBO and Max, expressed excitement about the partnership.

“We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike’s creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer.”

Thailand governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool shared the sentiment, believing that The White Lotus would solidify the country’s status as a preferred filming destination, attracting more visitors to Thailand, reported The Guardian, UK.

Highly anticipated new season

The White Lotus has been a critical sensation since its debut in 2021. Season one, set in Hawaii, earned 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins, while its second season, set in Sicily, is up for a staggering 23 awards. As we eagerly await the 2023 Emmys, set to take place on January 15, fans can’t help but wonder – will The White Lotus continue its streak of accolades?

Natasha Rothwell, who recently graced screens in Wonka, offered a sneak peek into the upcoming season’s unpredictability.

“I gasped out loud a minimum of five times, and this was just me reading them.

“The scripts are a testament to Mike’s skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories.”