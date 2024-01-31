Google reigns supreme: Thailand’s top talent magnet for sixth year running

Photo courtesy of Thailand Business News

WorkVenture revealed the most coveted companies in Thailand, and surprise, surprise: Google claims the top spot for the sixth consecutive year.

Unveiling the Top 50 Companies in Thailand 2024, the survey, conducted among over 11,452 young professionals, offers a snapshot of the Thai job market’s evolving landscape.

As the professional arena adapts to the changing tides, the new generation of workers in Thailand is setting its sights on employer brand image, work flexibility, and direct access to management. Big Thai corporations like Google, LINE, and SCG have emerged triumphant in this battle for talent, wooing the younger workforce with employee care, flexible hours, and robust development opportunities.

This year’s survey reveals a marked shift in preferences, primarily attributed to the far-reaching impact of Covid-19. The younger workforce, scarred by the pandemic, is now prioritising stability and a good quality of life. The bedrock of their concerns is the employer’s brand image, a yardstick for strength, stability, and the promise of a fulfilling life.

Google, the undisputed tech titan, remains the most appealing employer for Thai millennials, attracting them with its renowned fun and flexible work environment, global collaboration opportunities, swift personal growth, and an array of enticing perks, including international travel and face time with top-tier executives from the United States.

In the quest for work utopia, flexible working arrangements steal the limelight, with a preference for office presence limited to one to two days. Companies mandating daily office attendance or advocating for full-time remote work find themselves on the outskirts of allure.

Salaries, benefits

The crux of consideration still revolves around compensation, benefits, and work flexibility. The cream of the crop in the Top 10 Companies roster reads like a who’s who of corporate excellence: Google, PTT, SCG, Agoda, Unilever, LINE, Toyota Motor, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, Mitr Phol, and Bangchak, reported Thailand Business News.

Moreover, industry giants like Apple, BJC Big C, and Kasikornbank make an appearance, tantalising the younger generation with competitive salaries, outstanding benefits, and avenues for continuous education. Organisations, not content with merely tending to their employees, have shifted gears to spotlight their employer brand, standing out in the crowded job market.

While the tech industry still enjoys its reign in Thailand, newcomers like Tesla and even Netflix are shaking things up, proving that innovation and a tech-savvy culture are magnetic forces. Beyond just the allure of a hefty paycheck, young professionals are clamouring for benefits aligning with personal needs, learning opportunities, an inclusive culture, and a commitment to sustainable environmental and social policies.