The benefits of traditional Thai massage | Thaiger

Thailand
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
One of Thailand’s most famous cultural delights is that of a Thai massage. And, it can be said that once you have one of these, you won’t go back to your previous methods of healing and relaxation. Thai massages have been around for 2,500 years as the method began originally as a type of healing art in India, influenced by Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese medicine.
Thai Traditional massages are unique from Western or European massages in that the receiver lies fully clothed on a mat that is usually on the ground or low to the floor.
For a traditional Thai massage, the masseuse will stretch and pull your limbs while using rocking motions to relieve stress, and improve flexibility and circulation, leading to the inevitable deep relaxation felt by most who have undergone this Eastern‐style massage. Thai massages focus more on the flow of energy, or chi, throughout your body which is much more in line with Asian healing arts.
The energy, or chi, is thought to move through one’s body along pathways known as sens. Sens correspond to different parts of the body, such as the bones, muscles, blood, and nerves. The sens that affect the mind and consciousness are thought of as more subtle channels.
One reason Thai massages focus on the sens, is that practitioners believe that tight muscles cause blockages within different Sen. Such blockages are believed to reduce the flow of life energy, which can cause stiffness resulting in illness. Thai massage therapists employ different techniques that either open or tighten different Sen lines to correct the flow of life energy.
Although it may sound like a Thai massage may not fix the body, scientific studies have indicated that this myth is incorrect as aches and pains have been known to go away after using this type of therapy. Health issues as migraine headaches, back pain, and joint pain have all been treated successfully by undergoing Thai massage therapy.
Also, researchers concluded that the benefits of using this non‐pharmaceutical type of treatment may ease symptoms for up to 15 weeks. Researchers have also indicated that a Thai massage increases flexibility as it can improve blood flow and oxygen supply to muscles. Thai massage can promote the circulation of both blood and lymph through the use of gentle stretches. The increased circulation then fills the body’s tissues with oxygen. This helps promote cell growth and heart health. It is scientifically known that improved blood circulation stimulates the somatosensory system. This system plays a major role in balance.
For those patients who have anxiety, Thai massages can decrease anxiety while providing a sense of calm and relaxation. Such studies have shown that those who receive the massage, test lower on psychological assessments for stress afterwards. Brain scans have also shown the same results, even beating out traditional forms of physical therapy to treat anxiety. A 2015 study also found that Thai massage significantly reduces levels of a certain stress marker present in the saliva, called sAA.
Since Thai massages incorporate yoga‐like stretching, receivers often report feeling rejuvenated with energy. One small study revealed that between Thai and Swedish massages, the Thai massages left people feeling more energised and renewed. But the researchers of that study do say that there needs to be more research to make a concrete conclusion.
In a traditional Thai massage, practitioners use their hands, thumbs, elbows, forearms, and sometimes even their feet to reduce tension in your muscles. The masseuse may even sit on you to aid in helping you stretch into certain positions. A Thai massage involves the recipient also doing a bit of work as it involves more intense stretching. This method is different to the method used in Swedish massages, as oil and deep kneading are instead used, while the recipient lays still.
After a Thai massage, a person may feel very relaxed, however, it is important to note that muscles have been stretched, worked, and prodded. After a Thai massage, a person should rest and drink plenty of water. There are no set guidelines or recommendations for how often a person should get a Thai massage.
But, it is important to avoid a Thai massage when recovering from an injury as the physical intensity of the massage can cause further injury to the body.
Because Thai massage has profound effects on your circulatory system, make sure you check with your doctor before you schedule a massage, especially if you have: diabetes, open wounds, underwent surgery recently, cancer, are pregnant, heart disease or coronary artery disease, conditions that affect your spine, osteoporosis, high blood pressure, deep vein thrombosis, neurological disorders, burns, bleeding disorders, or thrombocytopenia.
While this list is not conclusive, it is important to consult a physician if you have any underlying health issues before getting a Thai massage to minimize the risk of harm.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Thailand’s methamphetamine supply is facing a sharp rise out of Myanmar following the recent coup, opening the floodgates to an abundance of “yaba” pills. The Thai narcotics bureau seized over 80 million pills in the past 6 months alone, including a 20 million baht seizure recently, in part due to over-supply from the Covid-19 pandemic. But much more yaba is expected to be flooding across the border as the crisis in Myanmar continues, with strikes and unrest against the military rule raging on.
Organised crime and militias have been emboldened in the face of the national chaos, leading to drug production increasing. Many Burmese groups along the Laos and Thai border, the central hub of drug trade for decades (golden triangle), are already primarily funded by synthetic drug sales. Jeremy Douglas of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime says this is the case historically.
“If past actions are any indicator of what’s coming, then we’re likely to see another increase in synthetic drug production.”
The influx of meth into Thailand has created a surplus of pills in Bangkok, bottoming out the market price. With exports to more profitable countries like Australia and Japan complicated by Covid-19 border tightenings, Yaba is now selling for 50 baht a pop.
Thai authorities estimate three-quarters of illegal drugs are now shipped from Myanmar to Thailand via Laos. More manpower and equipment, such as night-vision, motion sensors and motorbikes, are desperately needed, they say. Recently volunteer groups living in villages along the river have done 24 hour border patrols, which has been helpful in spotting drug runners disguised as fishermen. The traffickers will also avoid areas with a lot of real fishing boats out.
These local volunteer groups fill gaps in police shift changes, and their local knowledge often comes in handy. They don’t make arrests or carry weapons, but they inform police of the movements of traffickers and hiding places amongst the grass and trees along the riverbank. They know of storage spaces holding a tonne of meth pills.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
80 new cases, 1 death – Thailand Covid update
Thailand is reporting 80 new cases of Covid-19 today, with 1 new death, bringing the total amount of infections to 28,657 since the pandemic began. The CCSA says 73 of the new infections were domestic, while 7 were imported.
41 of the 73 local cases were found through contact tracing and in hospitals. The rest of the local infections were detected through active case-finding in communities. Bangkok saw the most new cases at 52, while Samut Sakhon had 15. Other provinces had a total of 6 new infections, combined.
1 new death was reported in a Thai man who had diabetes and lived in Nakhon Pathom. He had previously visited the Bang Khae Market which was the epicenter of a recent cluster of infections. On March 16, he said he felt lethargic and had symptoms of asthma. He went to a hospital where he was found to have Hyperglycemia or high blood sugar, and was tested for Covid-19. The first test was negative, but then on March 25, the patient fell unconscious and was pronounced dead. Doctors say, at his death, he tested positive for Covid-19.
Meanwhile, yesterday Thailand has reported its first death of a Covid-19 vaccine patient. An investigation has been launched by the Public Health Ministry, but health officials say the death is not related to the vaccine and that the death was from natural causes.
10 days after being injected with the vaccine, a 60 year old patient had an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to a fatal rupture. The patient has suffered chronic illness since birth, according to the Bangkok Post. It’s unclear what the illness was, but the person needed regular treatment throughout their life. They recently underwent surgery, but the illness worsened and led to the patient’s death, according to deputy director general of the Department of Disease Control.
There have been only 2 reports of severe side effects following the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine since Thailand started its immunisation campaign on February 28, according to Sophon, who is also the chairperson of the government’s subcommittee on Covid-19 vaccine management.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Man shot after crashing into police cars and firing shots at officers in Chon Buri
A 32 year old man was shot and severely wounded after crashing into police carsand firing shots at officers at a roadblock in Chon Buri. Anuphap ‘Namlai’ Maksap was sent to a local hospital with a police escort. Officers say they received a tip about someone carrying drugs.
40 year old Wanchalerm Boontam, who was driving the car, claims Namlai just called him to “hang out,” but when they drove toward a police checkpoint, Namali pointed a gun at him, demanding that he drive through and crash into the police cars.
“Namlai called me to pick him up, claiming he wanted to just hang out. We were blocked by police on the road at a checkpoint. Namlai ordered me to crash my vehicle into several police cars and run the checkpoint with his gun pointed at my head.”
Apparently, Namlai jumped into the driver seat, on top of Wanchalerm, and took control of the steering wheel, Wanchalerm says. Namlai jumped out of the car and started firing shots at police, he says.
Namlai was shot in the ribs and rushed to a local hospital. A doctor at the hospital later reported to police that 30 methamphetamine pills and a small amount of crystal methamphetamine was found in Namlai’s pants.
Chon Buri police chief Nitat Weanpradap told Pattaya News the police had set up a roadblock after receiving a tip that someone in the area was carrying drugs.
“Police asked the suspect’s car to stop but they refused and fought back, firing several shots at officers and attempting to run the roadblock and crash into police vehicles. Police were forced to open fire to take down the suspect.”
Wanchalerm was arrested and Namlai faces multiple criminal charges including attempted murder of a police officer.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand | OPINION
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
At least 16 shot and killed by Myanmar military on Armed Forces Day
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market opening weekdays
Thai man dies after motorbike hits tree in Phuket
80 new cases, 1 death – Thailand Covid update
5 other provinces adopting Phuket’s sandbox reopening model
UPDATE: Phuket’s tourism ‘sandbox’ plan gets approved by CESA
Man shot after crashing into police cars and firing shots at officers in Chon Buri
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
134 new Covid cases, 6 imported- Covid-19 Update
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
Vaccinated visitors still required to undergo quarantine for 10 days from April 1
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
North expansion project at Suvarnabhumi will go ahead – Transport Minister
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Accelerated vaccination plan for Phuket, Koh Samui recommended by tourism sector
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Cannabis1 day ago
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
- Thailand1 day ago
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
- Insurgency1 day ago
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
- Thailand1 day ago
Vaccinated visitors still required to undergo quarantine for 10 days from April 1
- Events1 day ago
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
- Bangkok2 days ago
North expansion project at Suvarnabhumi will go ahead – Transport Minister
- Crime2 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
Happy Tourist
Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 8:05 am
Yeah, I’d like to get a professional massage but I don’t know how to be sure that they know what they do or just bring you more trouble. Some official cetificates wsould be nice.
Roger Bruce
Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 9:46 am
My wife is a qualified traditional massage expert
However
She admits that any massage is only a temporary relief
Due to the fact that pressure and manipulation of body parts bring the bodies own natural
endorphins into play (our natural morphine)
Soon as it wears off pain back again …which is why massage is good job they keep coming back for relief.
I bet none of you knew that little bit of info
Good Luck Thailand
Roger Bruce
Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 9:52 am
Oh they do have certificates at many levels
even one to give permission to open the business and practice Thai massage
they should be displayed on the wall of the parlor if there are for real
However, to obtain all these qualifications can take a few years and cost many thousands of baht..that is why there is a lot of backyarders in Thailand
Good Luck Thailand
JomtienSoreBack
Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 4:52 am
Where to go for “traditional Thai massage” ?
I think a male foreigner getting either a “Thai massage” or an “oil massage” impossible at almost every massage shop in Pattaya or Jomtien.
I have tried about 5 times in 2 years here, asking for “strong Thai massage” at the entrance. I make it clear that I only want traditional Thai massage and “No happy ending” or “boom-boom”.
However, always within 15 minutes the hands start to wander to my groin area and each lady very persistently to try to get me to change my mind.
As such, I quickly stop the massage pay the 300 baht and leave. I come for only traditional Thai massage without a happy ending.
Single, poor, Thai ladies, with and without children, come to Pattaya with the false impression, they will make enough money in massage shops or bars to support their families. Unfortunately, especially during covid, there are hardly
no foreigner customers so they try extra hard to get payment for sexual services rendered.
If anyone knows where I can get a real Traditional Thai massage from lady (haha.. no ladyboys please)in Pattaya or Jomtien without them making a beeline for my groin, please advise.
Thank you.
Craig
Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 12:42 pm
555. Sorry but good luck!
Texas
Friday, March 26, 2021 at 12:11 am
a proper massage every couple days in combination with good exercise will correct a lot of your issues. Toss in a clean diet, minimal sugar and fat, you’ll begin feeling better fast.