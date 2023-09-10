Prime Minister plans mobile cabinet meeting to address Nong Bua Lamphu’s economic challenges

Nong Bua Lamphu Province, Image via Wikipedia

Srettha Thavisin, the Prime Minister, has confirmed his plans to hold a mobile cabinet meeting in Nong Bua Lamphu province this November. The primary focus of the meeting will be to address the economic challenges the province is currently facing. Thavisin announced his decision during his visit to the Customs Office at the Laos border checkpoint in Nong Khai.

The selection of Nong Bua Lamphu as the venue for the meeting followed an inspection trip by the Prime Minister to the northeastern region. With locals grappling with problems such as low incomes, drug issues, and drought, Thavisin aims to bring these issues to the forefront during the cabinet meeting.

Before his visit to Nong Khai, Srettha had been to Khon Kaen and Udon Thani on Friday. He voiced his belief in the economic potential of these two provinces, given their strategic location near Laos and the presence of airports to boost tourism. Laos, with its high-speed train connectivity to China, presents significant growth opportunities for these provinces.

During his interaction with the media, Srettha was queried about the second phase of the dual-track train project from Khon Kaen to Nong Khai. He assured that the issue would be tabled at the succeeding cabinet meeting, as funds for the construction of the track have already been allocated.

“This is considered an urgent issue. [The track] might not require a huge amount of money, but it will contribute great profits,” he stated, emphasising the need to synchronise the construction with the establishment of a cargo station at the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge connecting Nong Khai and Vientiane in Laos.

Srettha highlighted the joint efforts of multiple government agencies to enhance local facilities to match the export capabilities of Laos and China. He referenced past successful international trade talks and expressed his intention to revisit the northeastern region next month to assess the progress of the infrastructure projects.

Reports indicate that during his visit, business leaders from Nong Khai expressed their desire to the prime minister for the construction of a bridge connecting Nong Khai and Vientiane by 2029. The representatives also requested Thavisin to support the establishment of a business centre for traders.

Additionally, the business sector representatives urged the government to back the initiative by Khon Kaen University to launch a school for high-speed railway engineering. This move is seen as a vital step to bolster the labour market in the northeastern region and to advocate for more pro-Nong Khai economic policies, reports Bangkok Post.

