Tourism’s thrilling twist: Thapanee takes the helm at TAT

The new governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand; Thapanee Kiatphaiboon | Photo courtesy of India Outbound

A new chapter unfolds in Thailand’s tourism sector as Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, the former Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, steps into the esteemed role of Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) today.

An individual renowned for her innovative leadership and technology acumen, Thapanee’s work has significantly contributed to the development and promotion of Thailand’s tourism industry.

During her tenure as the deputy governor, Thapanee spearheaded noteworthy initiatives that significantly uplifted Thailand’s tourism sector. One such initiative was the inception of the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification programme.

This programme mandated hotels and services to adhere to specific health and safety standards, thereby setting a high bar for service quality in Thailand’s hospitality industry. Notably, the programme gained international acclaim for being in sync with the WTTC SafeTravels protocols and became a compulsory requirement for hotels aspiring to register as quarantine facilities during stringent Covid-19 control measures, reported The Pattaya News.

Thapanee’s innovative approach to tourism saw the birth of the Special Tourist Visa (STV) scheme, an initiative aimed at reopening Thailand to the world. This led to the creation of other entry schemes such as Villa Quarantine, Yacht Quarantine, and Golf Quarantine, along with the Phuket Sandbox. The latter has gained international acclaim as the blueprint for the country’s reopening, further cementing Thapanee’s legacy in Thailand’s tourism sector.

A seasoned professional with a keen understanding of the digital landscape, Thapanee’s contributions extend beyond policy-making. She has been instrumental in harnessing the power of social media and technology to promote Thailand’s tourism. Her collaborations with Google Thailand for the Google Street View project and the development of Amazing Thailand social media platforms are testaments to her digital prowess.

Thapanee’s work also reflects her commitment to promoting special interest tourism products. She has championed health and wellness tourism, yacht and cruise tourism, and community tourism, enhancing the diversity of Thailand’s tourism offerings. Her contribution to the King’s Wisdom for Sustainable Tourism project further underlines her dedication to sustainable tourism development. The project won the PATA Grand Awards 2018 in the category of Education and Training, a crowning achievement in her illustrious career.

In her early career at the TAT, Thapanee was lauded for her significant contribution towards promoting intra-regional travel within the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS).

Her innovative and effective strategies have helped shape the region’s tourism landscape, making her an invaluable asset to the TAT and Thailand’s tourism industry. Thapanee’s appointment as the new Governor of TAT is a testament to her outstanding contributions and commitment to the growth of Thailand’s tourism sector.