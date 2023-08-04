Thaksin Shinawatra’s return to Thailand delayed amid prime ministerial vote postponement

Photo courtesy of NDTV.

The return of Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister of Thailand and reputed de facto head of the Pheu Thai Party, has been delayed. The strategy appears aimed at facilitating his smooth return, once a government led by his party comes into play, disclosed an unnamed source within Pheu Thai yesterday.

The initial return plan for Thaksin was for Thursday, August 10. The announcement made by his daughter, Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, on Instagram, specified his arrival at the Don Mueang Airport the subsequent Thursday.

This return strategy for Thaksin has, however, been altered following the postponement of the prime ministerial vote which was initially scheduled to take place today. The electoral process has been interrupted while the Constitutional Court deliberates on Pita Limjaroenrat’s eligibility. The leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP) lost the first vote due to his opinion on altering Section 112 of the Criminal Code, a provision also recognised as the lese majeste law.

Meanwhile, the coalition-building attempts of the Pheu Thai, with Thaksin as a proposed leader, are also ongoing. Interactions with the Bhumjaithai, Chartthaipattana, and Democrat parties show promise, whilst there are still negotiations pending with the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party and the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP). Although larger party affiliations are yet to be decided, there are a number of micro-party affiliations that can provide a much-needed push to the faction.

Pichit Tamoon, an eminent part of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship’s Chiang Mai chapter, sees the announcement regarding the return of the 74 year old Thaksin as a strategy to garner support from sympathisers of the Pheu Thai faction reported Bangkok Post.

“I don’t think Thaksin will return home anytime soon, out of safety concerns. There are plenty of people who hate him.

“Red-shirt supporters will be disappointed if he does not return, but we’re getting used to it, as we have been waiting for about 20 years. It is up to him to decide when to return.”

Police General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the national police chief, revealed that the police have not received any confirmation yet about the plan for Thaksin.

Thaksin left Thailand to evade a verdict by the Supreme Court in 2008. The high court convicted him for aiding his wife at that time, Khunying Potjaman Na Pombejra, in an illicit property acquisition in Ratchadaphisek, while he was active as the prime minister of the country.