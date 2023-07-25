Thailand’s underprivileged children gain new opportunities as schools gain royal patronage

Trinuch Thienthong via transformingeducationsummit.sdg4education2030.org

In a significant move to boost educational opportunities for underprivileged children in Thailand, nine “Sueksa Songkhro” schools have been inducted under royal patronage, observed Education Minister, Trinuch Thienthong yesterday.

On Monday, Trinuch officiated an announcement concerning a significant change in the identities of these schools following their adoption by the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation under Royal Patronage. The educational establishments, originally known as “Sueksa Songkhro” Schools, will henceforth bear the title “Rajaprajanugroh” Schools.

Previously, these institutions were registered with the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec), a section of the Education Ministry. Now, the management of these nine schools falls under the auspices of the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation under Royal Patronage.

The educational institutions in question include Sueksa Songkhro Bang Kruai School in Nonthaburi, Sueksa Songkhro Mae Hong Son School in Mae Hong Son, Sueksa Songkhro Chiang Mai School in Chiang Mai, and Sueksa Songkhro Chiang Dao School in Chiang Mai. The list also includes Sueksa Songkhro Mae Chan School in Chiang Rai, Sueksa Songkhro Thawat Buri School in Roi Et, Sueksa Songkhro Surat Thani School in Surat Thani, Sueksa Songkhro Phatthalung School in Phatthalung, and Sueksa Songkhro Narathiwat School in Narathiwat.

With their inclusion, these institutions join the rank as the 58th to 66th Rajaprajanugroh Schools under His Majesty the King’s royal patronage, Trinuch added.

She further elaborated that the shift in patronage and name isn’t merely nominal. “The school name alteration and transfer to the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation under Royal Patronage will allow students to be granted scholarships and have many more opportunities in education,” Trinuch asserted.

These nine schools were carefully chosen, she explained, considering the number of underprivileged children who are in desperate need of immediate aid. In due course, these schools will focus on equipping students with life skills such as culinary practice, farming, sports and music, alongside the standard curriculum reported Bangkok Post.