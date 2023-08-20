Thailand’s transport ministry pauses proposed toll hike on key expressways

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

The Progressive Ministry of Transport has issued a directive to the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) to maintain the current toll charges for Chalong Rat and Bang Na expressways for another six-month period, leading into February of the upcoming year. This development follows the proposal by Exat to implement a 10% increase in tolls on both routes, amounting to a minimum of five baht (US$ 0.14) per vehicular category, which has since been postponed.

The source unveiled that the Deputy Minister of Transport, Athirat Rattanaseth, made the decision to suspend the rate increase proposal in a bid to alleviate the financial burden on citizens.

This verdict was rendered subsequent to an Exat board council presided over by Soraphong Phaitoonpong, the Deputy Permanent Secretary of Transport. The board had given consent to the proposed toll increase, alluding to the revenue transfer agreement (RTA) with the Thailand Future Fund (TFFIF), linked to the Chalong Rat and Bang Na expressways, reported Bangkok Post.

The agreement stipulates a 10% hike in Exat’s toll revenues every five years, in alignment with the Consumer Price Index. Presently, Exat is expected to enter discussions with TFFIF whilst awaiting further directives from the Ministry, revealed the insider.

In the past, Exat prolonged the toll fee deductions valid for the entirety of vehicles on both expressways for a period of six months until the year’s end.

