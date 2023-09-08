Thai satellite’s stellar journey: THEOS-2 ready to reach for the stars

Illustration of the THEOS-2 Satellite | Photo courtesy of Spaceth.co

Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) confirmed that the Thailand Earth Observation Satellite 2 (THEOS-2) is set to soar into space next month.

The satellite reached Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, South America, after a safe journey from Toulouse, France. This news came to light when GISTDA announced the upcoming launch on their official Facebook page, adding that THEOS-2, constructed by Airbus Defence and Space, would be undergoing final inspections before its attachment to the launch vehicle.

THEOS-2 is the successor to THEOS-1, also known as Thaichote, which was launched on October 1, 2008. As THEOS-1 nears the end of its operational lifespan, THEOS-2 is ready to take the baton. With a weight of 425 kilogrammes, the new satellite is equipped to generate high-resolution images with a resolution of 50 centimetres.

The launch of THEOS-2 is not merely a technological advancement but a significant move towards bolstering Thailand’s space technology infrastructure and the space industry at large. This step also aims to foster developments in the field of geo-informatics and space technology.

Beyond these broad objectives, THEOS-2 is expected to have a substantial impact on a range of applications. It will aid in cartography, providing precise mapping data. In the agricultural sector, it will contribute to better food management, ensuring resources are utilised efficiently. The satellite will also assist in water resource management, offering vital information for the conservation and distribution of this crucial resource.

In the face of natural disasters, THEOS-2 will be instrumental in response efforts, providing accurate and up-to-date information to aid in relief and recovery operations. The satellite will also contribute to city planning, helping to create well-informed urban development strategies. In terms of economic corridors, THEOS-2 will offer valuable insights that can help stimulate economic growth and development.

Last but not least, THEOS-2 will play a crucial role in monitoring natural resources and ecosystems. This ability will be vital in conservation efforts, helping to preserve Thailand’s rich biodiversity and natural heritage, reported Pattaya News.

While the launch of THEOS-2 is eagerly awaited, it is more than just another satellite in space. It represents a significant stride in Thailand’s journey into the space age, with wide-reaching implications across various sectors. From agriculture to city planning, from economic development to conservation, THEOS-2 is set to make a substantial impact on both local and national levels.

