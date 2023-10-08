Thailand’s TCL suspends VIP bus service after passenger complaints, slaps 10,000 baht fine on operator

Picture courtesy of อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6 Facebook

Dr Sanlak Panuwatli, the managing director of Transport Company Limited (TCL), addressed recent complaints made by passengers about the standard of their VIP bus services. The complaints were raised on the Facebook page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6, which posted images and messages about the substandard conditions of TCL’s VIP buses.

Upon investigation of the raised issues, TCL found that the bus in question was a shared service provided by Thai Sanguan Limited, a standard M.1P service operating on the Bangkok-Mukdahan route. In response to these complaints, TCL has taken immediate action.

The company has suspended the bus service until the operator improves the vehicle to an acceptable standard. Additionally, the operator has been penalised for breaching their contract by using a vehicle unfit for service, which has tarnished TCL’s image. The operator has been fined 10,000 baht (US$270) and is scheduled to pay the fine tomorrow, reported Sanook.

TCL expressed gratitude to the passengers who reported the service issues. The company assured that they will strictly enforce their regulations and laws with their shared service operators. However, should passengers encounter any problems during their journey, they can report to TCL’s Call Centre at 1490, the Passenger Protection Division at 02 537 8443, 02 936 2843, and the Department of Land Transport at 1584.

In June, a bus driver embarrassed his bosses at Bangkok Mass Transit Authority by driving his vehicle while holding an umbrella over his head to keep the rain off.

The bus driver uploaded the picture of himself on Facebook to show his bosses the old bus he drives desperately requires some much-needed maintenance. Unsurprisingly the post went viral.

Follow us on :













The picture was uploaded to รถเมล์ไทยแฟนคลับ, Rotmaethai, which means public bus fans. The platform shares news and helpful information about Thai public buses with netizens. To read more click HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.