Yom River banks breach in northern Thailand, leaves 500+ homes flooded

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post.

The Sukhothai province in Thailand experienced intense flooding when the banks of the Yom River broke on Monday, leading to over 500 households in the commercial district becoming inundated. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin conveyed persistent concerns about the flood situation in Sukhothai following relentless rain.

Although the prime minister did not confirm his visit to the flood-stricken Sukhothai, he announced plans to travel to Ubon Ratchathani, another province facing major flood threats, on Friday. PM Srettha met with the Royal Irrigation Department’s deputy director-general yesterday to deliberate on preventative measures against the flood impact.

Local authorities yesterday reported that the rising water levels of the Yom River, which flows through Sukhothai, had reached a depth nearing 8 metres.

The banks or dykes are designed to withstand water levels below 8.15 metres. In response to the rising water levels, the municipality has begun to place additional sandbags at Phra Ruang Bridge above the Yom River. This measure aims to prevent floodwaters from reaching crucial local government buildings, including the city hall, the provincial court, a police station, the post office, and residential areas.

According to Chamnan Chutiang, director of the Phitsanulok Provincial Irrigation Project, the floods have impacted 135,000 rai (around 216 square kilometres) of land in the neighbouring province of Phitsanulok. He further warned that the ongoing storms in the northern region would increase rainfall, thereby exacerbating the flood situation.

Phusit Somjit, governor of Phitsanulok, has instructed government agencies in Phrom Phiram and Bang Rakam districts to prepare for significant flooding and to implement drainage measures to protect local rice fields.

Follow us on :













In another development, the increasing water levels in the Wang River have led to flooding in Lampang, affecting 257 villages across eight districts. Local officials reported a gradual reduction in water levels in three of these districts, but residents claim this to be the worst flooding experienced in the past 13 years, Bangkok Post reported.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.