Thailand’s Southern Meteorological Centre issues severe weather warning

The Southern Meteorological Centre in Songkhla has issued its 10th warning, alerting eight provinces to the potential dangers of heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, and forest runoff.

Rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand, with waves reaching up to 4 metres, are also a concern. Small boats have been advised to remain ashore due to these hazardous conditions along the coastal areas.

The announcement from the Southern Meteorological Centre (89/2566) today, December 23, addresses the strong wind waves in the Gulf of Thailand and heavy to very heavy rain in the eastern part of the South (from December 23 to 26).

The Meteorological Department has issued its 10th announcement; the temperature is expected to drop further, and there will be strong winds. Heavy rainfall in the southern region has been attributed to the high atmospheric pressure or the intense cold air mass from China that has spread to cover the upper part of Thailand and the South China Sea. This, combined with the strong northeastern monsoon blowing over the southern Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, has led to the adverse weather conditions.

There is also a strong low-pressure area in the lower South China Sea, which is likely to move across the lower South and Malaysia into the lower Andaman Sea. As a result, from December 23 to 26, several areas in the eastern part of the South will experience heavy rain, and some places will see very heavy rainfall.

Rainfall in some areas in the provinces of Chumphon and Surat Thani will be heavy, while in the provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in several places, reported KhaoSod.

Weather warning

Residents in these areas are advised to be on guard against the dangers resulting from heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which could lead to flash floods, forest runoff, canal overflows, and landslides.

For the wind waves in the Gulf of Thailand, they will be strong, and the sea will have waves of 2 to 4 metres high. Residents living along the Gulf of Thailand’s coast are warned to be cautious of waves hitting the shore. Boat operators should navigate with caution, and small boats should remain ashore during the stated period.

Residents are urged to closely follow weather forecasts from the Southern Meteorological Centre.