Thailand’s Social Security Office allocates 207 million baht for historic board election

Photo: workpointtoday.com

The Social Security Office (SSO) in Thailand has allocated a budget of 207 million baht for the inaugural election of Social Security Board members. The event, slated for December 24, is a first in the history of the board, according to Boonsong Thapchaiyuth, the Security General.

The Social Security Board, under the Social Security Act, serves as an intermediary between the Thai government and the Social Security Fund (SSF), with the primary role of managing the fund for members. The board comprises representatives from various ministries including labour, finance, interior, and public health, as well as the Budget Bureau, employers and employees.

In the past, the board’s representatives were elected by labour unions. However, the current board consists of appointees of the now-disbanded National Council for Peace and Order. This forthcoming election presents an opportunity for SSF members and employers to elect seven representatives each to the board.

According to Niyada Senimanomai, the SSO Inspector General, out of over 24 million SSF members, 14 million are eligible to vote. However, expatriates and members who have not completed their fund submission are exempt from voting. Registration for prospective candidates is open on the SSO website from Wednesday till October 31.

Social Security Election

Chalee Loisung, the Deputy Leader of the Thai Labour Solidarity Confederation (TLSC), noted that the election was a result of the 2015 Social Security Act, which granted SSO independence. He added that a transparent SSO administration could help avert political interference.

Expected board candidates representing the employee side include advocates for labourers’ rights. Manas Kosol, the President of the Confederation of Thai Labour (CTL), expressed his hope that members of the CTL would be elected to the board to continue drafting plans for a labour-specialised bank. This bank aims to assist those unable to secure loans from commercial banks.

Members of the Progressive Social Security Team, driven by the Move Forward Party (MFP), have also expressed their intent to register as candidates. Suthep Ou-oun, a listed MP from the MFP, noted that the party leader agreed to support registrations to capitalise on the party’s landslide victory in the May 14 general election, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













However, Siwawong Sukthawee, a candidate from the Progressive Social Security Team and a member of the Migrant Working Group, disagreed with the decision to prevent expat workers from voting. Similarly, Soontri Hatti Sengking, Vice Chair of Homenet Thailand, a foundation for the development of labour, encouraged SSF members to exercise their right to vote to ensure their voices are heard.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.