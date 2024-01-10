Thailand’s PM to reside in Government House, Children’s Day

The Prime Minister of Thailand disclosed plans to start residing at the Government House on January 24, dashing the hopes of many who anticipated the traditional Children’s Day festivities. This year’s event will notably lack the dinosaur exhibits that have captured the imaginations of children in the past.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has yet to reveal what will take their place, although the spokesperson‘s team assured that the event would be fully organised, with prizes awarded every half hour.

Previously, the media had been keen to learn when the PM would take up residence at the Government House, following an auspicious date suggested January 7. His response indicated a busy schedule that included a trip to Chiang Mai and participation in the Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

After these commitments, he would revisit Chiang Mai to engage with the Royal Project before settling into the Government House on an auspicious and travel-free day.

During a casual encounter with the media near the Phra Phum Shrine, the Thai PM was questioned about the possibility of opening his bedroom for public viewing on Children’s Day.

While expressing his pleasure at the interest, he maintained that he was not involved in the planning of such details. PM Srettha also chaired a meeting of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, after which he faced further inquiries about the absence of the dinosaur exhibits on Children’s Day. Despite being pressed for an alternative, the 61 year old Thai PM admitted he had not yet considered what would replace the popular attraction.

The Office of the Prime Minister’s Spokesperson later announced that this year’s Children’s Day would adopt a Soft Power theme, with the addition of prize draws occurring every 30 minutes to add excitement to the festivities.

Digital Funds

In other developments, the prime minister addressed the issue of the ten thousand digital funds distribution project. He clarified that the decree does not explicitly permit or prohibit the initiative, emphasising that it requires a balanced consideration of various opinions. The Bangkok-born PM remains confident that the project will proceed as planned, with implementation expected in May.

Senator Somchai Sawangkarn expressed a divergent stance. He urged the government to exercise extreme caution, suggesting that a misinterpretation of the legalities could lead to significant risks, including potential legal challenges and a shift in the PM’s position. He recommended that the government issue an apology and abandon the project to avoid these risks, citing concerns over compliance with state financial discipline laws, reported news.ch7