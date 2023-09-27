Srettha Thavisin to bolster ASEAN ties, attract Saudi investment

Photo: traveldailynews.asia.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is preparing to bolster Thailand and Cambodia’s relationship with his upcoming visit tomorrow, as announced by Panpree Bahiddha-Nukara, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister.

This visit marks PM Srettha’s first trip to an ASEAN country since his initiation as prime minister, with Cambodia being one of Thailand’s nearest neighbours to strengthen ASEAN ties.

Panpree has indicated that the prime minister plans to extend his visits to other countries within the regional bloc as part of his strategy to personally introduce himself and reinforce connections.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry data reveals a robust bilateral trade scenario between Thailand and Cambodia, exceeding 300 billion baht in the previous year, underscoring the strong ASEAN ties between the two nations.

Panpree further addressed the potential prospects of a visit to Saudi Arabia. He stated that the relationship between Thailand and Saudi Arabia has been mended after a prolonged period of over 30 years of strained ties.

Just last week, during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the 61 year old Thai PM engaged in bilateral discussions with Saudi Arabia’s foreign affairs minister, receiving positive feedback.

While a concrete date for a Saudi Arabia visit remains undecided, it seems Saudi investors are keen on investing in Thailand. Panpree emphasised that Thailand must prepare thoroughly to attract investment from the Middle Eastern nation.

In reference to Thailand’s aspiration for a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2025 to 2027 term, Panpree stated that the government is highly committed to human rights issues. He underscored that the promotion and protection of human rights are among the UN’s central operations and guiding principles, or the four pillars, which also include peace and security, rule of law and development reported Bangkok Post.

He recalled Thailand’s previous tenure on the rights council in 2012, stating, “Thailand would like to reiterate its desire to become a UNHRC member again for the 2025-2027 term.”

