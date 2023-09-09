Thailand’s Pink Line mass-transit system offers free rides in November trial

Picture courtesy of ThaiPost

Free rides are on the horizon for Thailand’s Pink Line mass-transit system in November as announced on the government’s Thai Khu Fah Facebook page. The 34.5-kilometre monorail system is currently undergoing trial runs, a crucial step in the preparation phase before its official launch, as revealed by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).

The line’s trial runs are divided into two phases, with the first phase covering the stretch from Min Buri station (PK30) in eastern Bangkok to the Government Complex (PK12). This initial phase will continue until October 22. The subsequent phase, which will encompass the entirety of the 30 stations, will run until November 19.

Once the trial runs conclude, an evaluation will be undertaken by the Independent Certification Engineer (ICE) together with the MRTA. This assessment will determine the readiness and safety of the entire system, crucial to its full operation, reported Bangkok Post.

Commuters can anticipate free rides from around mid-November, serving as a one-month trial period before the tentative start of commercial operations on December 18.

The Pink Line, providing a crucial link between Min Buri and Nonthaburi, includes interchange stations that facilitate transfers to and from the Purple Line, BTS’s Green Line, and the forthcoming Orange Line.

In terms of capacity, the Pink Line will utilise the same monorail train model as the currently operating Yellow Line. Each train can consist of four to seven passenger carriages, with a total capacity of up to 28,000 passengers per hour.

The proposed fare structure indicates a starting tariff of 14 baht (US$ 0.3), capped at 42 baht (US$ 1). Adjustments to these fares will align with the consumer price index, ensuring affordability for commuters.

A month ago, a significant advancement in Thailand's transportation network was poised to launch its trial operations, adding to the city's mass transit system. The Pink Line, under the control of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), is expected to begin trial runs following the completion of the systems test by the Northern Bangkok Monorail (NBM), the entity bestowed with the responsibility to operate the line.