Thailand’s Pattani province in state of emergency due to escalating floods

Photo courtesy of PSU Pattani Campus radio station (Facebook)

A state of emergency is in effect in Pattani, a southern province in Thailand, as floodwaters continue to rise, severely affecting the local economy. The overflow of the Sai Buri and Pattani rivers has caused significant flooding in the Pattani town area.

As of Friday morning, water levels in the Muang Pattani municipality were rapidly increasing. Several business establishments located on Phiphit, Udom Withi, Kalapho, Chabang Tiko, and Yaring roads have been submerged.

The floodwater on Nong Chik Road, a major thoroughfare leading to Pattani town and home to several hotels and department stores, is already more than half a metre deep. Road signs have been installed to redirect motorists to safer routes, as numerous vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, have broken down due to the water levels.

In response to the flood, red flags have been raised at the Dechanuchit bridge. Additionally, sixty-six water pumps have been strategically placed around the town in an effort to drain the water. However, the incoming water flow continues to outpace the drainage.

Local residents have reported that the current water levels along the Sai Buri River in Pattani are the highest they have seen in approximately fifty years. This is largely due to the floodwaters from Narathiwat flowing through Pattani towards the sea.

Authorities have issued warnings to the public, advising them not to allow their children to play in the floodwaters due to the risk of being swept away by the strong currents.

In the Muang district, six tambons, fourteen villages, and over one thousand households have been affected by the flood, impacting more than six thousand residents, reported Bangkok Post.

Pattani, along with Narathiwat and Yala, are among the southern provinces hardest hit by what is considered some of the worst flooding in decades. According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the floods are affecting a total of 93,220 families across 25 districts in these three provinces.

In Narathiwat alone, it is reported that seven individuals have lost their lives to the floods, and one person is missing.

The flooding situation first began in the tambon Pakaharang in Muang district of Pattani on Thursday. Stay informed about flooding in Southern Thailand.